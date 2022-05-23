Advertisement
May 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bush policy allows immediate return of Haitian refugees

On May 23, 1992, President George H.W. Bush instituted a new Haitian refugee policy, permitting the Coast Guard to return the boat people to their homeland.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Marine Lance Cpl. Donald Kenley carries a Haitian refugee child in July 1992 at the Camp McCalla tent facilities on the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On May 23, 1992, President George H.W. Bush instituted a new Haitian refugee policy, permitting the Coast Guard to return the boat people to their homeland. File Photo by Technical Sgt. Val Gempis/U.S. Air Force

On this date in history:

In 1701, Capt. William Kidd was hanged in London for piracy and murder.

In 1829, Cyrill Demian was granted a patent for his musical instrument called the accordion.

In 1900, U.S. Army Sgt. William H. Carney became the first African American to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He was cited for his efforts during the Civil War battle of Fort Wagner, S.C., in June 1863.

In 1934, Clyde Barrow and his cigar-smoking sweetheart, Bonnie Parker, who lived by violence, died by violence after being ambushed by police in Bienville Parish, La.

File Photo courtesy of the FBI

In 1939, the U.S. Navy submarine Squalus went down off New Hampshire in 240 feet of water. Twenty-six men died. Thirty-three were saved in a daring rescue with a diving bell. The submarine was raised in September 1939 and recommissioned the USS Sailfish.

In 1945, Heinrich Himmler, the former Gestapo chief, killed himself in a British military prison in Luneburg, Germany.

In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina and spirited him to Israel. He was tried, convicted and hanged.

In 1963, the Alabama Supreme Court ousted Birmingham Mayor Art Hanes and two city commissioners, including segregationist Police Commissioner Eugene "Bull" Conner.

In 1991, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld federal regulations prohibiting federally funded women's clinics from discussing or advising abortion with patients.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush instituted a new Haitian refugee policy, permitting the Coast Guard to immediately return U.S.-bound boat people to their troubled homeland.

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 2009, police said South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun, 62, linked to a corruption investigation, died in a leap from a cliff near his home after leaving a suicide note.

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that California's overcrowded prisons violated the Eighth Amendment banning "cruel and unusual punishment."

In 2013, the Boy Scouts of America ended a century-old ban on openly gay scouts but still prohibited gay adult scout leaders.

In 2018, the National Football League approved a new policy requiring all players to stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room. Under the new rule, the league planned to fine teams if players kneel during the anthem.

In 2021, Belarus' Lukashenko regime forced a flight en route from Greece to Lithuania to land within its borders in order to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board.

File Photo courtesy of Stringer/EPA-EFE

