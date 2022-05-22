Advertisement
Top News
May 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bombing at Ariana Grande concert kills 22

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: Bombing at Ariana Grande concert kills 22
Police guard closed areas near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left than 22 people dead as young concert goers fled in Manchester. Photo by Mushtaq Mohammed/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1868, seven members of the Reno gang stole $98,000 from a railway car at Marshfield, Ind. It was the original "Great Train Robbery."

Advertisement

In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt established Crater Lake National Park in southwest Oregon, the fifth-oldest national park in the United States. The defining feature is Crater lake, the remains of Mount Mazama, a volcano that collapsed after a major eruption thousands of years ago.

In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S president to visit Moscow.

In 1987, a tornado flattened Saragosa, Texas, population 185, killing 29 residents and injuring 121.

In 1990, South Yemen and North Yemen united, forming the new Yemeni Arab Republic.

In 1992, Johnny Carson ended his nearly 30-year career as host of The Tonight Show.

File Photo by Mike Hill/UPI

In 2002, authorities in Birmingham, Ala., convicted a fourth suspect in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. Bobby Frank Cherry, 71, a former Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event but her 5-over-par 145 through two rounds of the Bank of America Colonial tournament failed to make the cut.

In 2011, the deadliest tornado to strike the United States in half a century roared into the heart of Joplin, Mo., with winds of 200 mph. It killed nearly 160 people, injured about 1,100 others and destroyed nearly one-third of the city. Damage was estimated in the $3 billion range.

File Photo by Rick Meyer/UPI

In 2015, voters in Ireland overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow civil same-sex marriage, making it the first nation in the world to legalize gay unions through a popular vote.

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.

In 2020, at least 76 people died in a fiery crash of Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303 near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

In 2021, Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, erupted, prompting evacuations.

Advertisement

File Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Ariana Grande's mother escorted fans to safety after Manchester blast UPI Archives: Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' raises $3M for bombing victims

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that "everybody" should be alert to the recent outbreak of monkeypox cases in the United States and Europe and stay on top of developments.
Shipment of 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Shipment of 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany arrives in U.S.
May 22 (UPI) -- A shipment of infant formula arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday as the Biden administration works to address a nationwide shortage.
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
World News // 56 minutes ago
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections.
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.
First Batman comic sells for $1.74 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First Batman comic sells for $1.74 million
May 22 (UPI) -- A rare copy of the comic where Batman first appeared in 1939 was auctioned off for a record $1.74 million this weekend.
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country.
Intense heat scorches much of the East Coast, with more still to come
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intense heat scorches much of the East Coast, with more still to come
A major spell of heat has arrived on the East Coast, bringing the season's highest temperatures for many and even setting daily records for some.
Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon
May 22 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old runner collapsed and died at the finish line of the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon and 15 others were taken to a hospital with injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
May 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military continued their attack on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were eventually pushed back after fierce fighting.
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 22, 2022
Top News // 10 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 22, 2022
On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement