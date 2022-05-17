Trending
Advertisement
Top News
May 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Explorer begins journey to sail papyrus boat across Atlantic

On May 17, 1970, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl set sail from Morocco in a papyrus boat called the Ra II, modeled on drawings of ancient Egyptian sailing vessels.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Explorer begins journey to sail papyrus boat across Atlantic
On May 17, 1970, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl set sail from Morocco in a papyrus boat called the Ra II, modeled on drawings of ancient Egyptian vessels. File Photo by Pedro Ximenez/Wikimedia Commons

On this date in history:

In 1792, 24 brokers met in New York City and formed the New York Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

In 1875, Aristides was the winner of the first Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

In 1943, the Memphis Belle became one of the first B-17 to complete 25 missions in World War II, securing the plane and crew's reputations as rockstars. The plane was the subject of a documentary at the time and a film about the crew was made in 1990 starring Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz and Harry Connick Jr. Ten days after the 25th mission, the pilot, Capt. Robert K. Morgan and co-pilot, Capt. James Verinis, met the king and queen of England, to whom Morgan explained the origin of the plane's name.

In 1954, in a major civil rights victory, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, Kan., ruled unanimously that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

In 1970, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl set sail from Morocco in a papyrus boat called the Ra II, modeled on drawings of ancient Egyptian sailing vessels. His mission was to prove his theory that ancient civilizations could have sailed to the Americas. He arrived in Barbados 57 days later.

In 1973, the U.S. Senate Watergate Committee opened hearings into a break-in at Democratic National headquarters in Washington.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1987, two Iraqi Exocet missiles hit the frigate USS Stark in the Persian Gulf, killing 37 seamen. Iraq apologized for mistaking the ship's identity and the Stark's top officers were reprimanded and retired.

In 1989, 1 million people demonstrated for democratic reforms in Beijing. The number of students fasting to support the drive reached 3,000.

In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost his bid for re-election when voters chose Ehud Barak, head of the center-left Israel One coalition, to succeed him.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Advertisement

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

In 2005, Los Angeles voters elected Antonio Villaraigosa as the city's first Hispanic mayor since 1872.

In 2007, the United States' "minority" citizenship topped the 100 million mark, about one-third of the total U.S. population, the U.S. Census Bureau said. Hispanics made up the largest group, ahead of Black Americans, 44.3 million to 40.2 million.

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court banned the sentencing of a juvenile to life in prison for a non-homicide case, calling the practice unconstitutional, and cruel and unusual punishment.

In 2018, the Senate confirmed Gina Haspel to be the first female director of the CIA, ending weeks of speculation over whether her past role in using torture as an interrogation technique would derail her nomination.

In 2019, Taiwan became the first Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage.

In 2021, Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in western India with sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm would go on to kill 174 people and cause more than $2 billion in damage in India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Thor Heyerdahl explores Easter Island mystery UPI Archives: Real-life Indiana Jones

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Congress holds first hearing examining UFOs since late 1960s
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Watch live: Congress holds first hearing examining UFOs since late 1960s
May 17 (UPI) -- A highly anticipated and rare event is scheduled for Capitol Hill on Tuesday -- a congressional hearing that will hear testimony and examine evidence related to "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs.
Buffalo shooting: Biden, first lady travel to N.Y. to speak with families, first responders
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Buffalo shooting: Biden, first lady travel to N.Y. to speak with families, first responders
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to upstate New York on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and families of the victims who were killed last weekend in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 17 (UPI) -- North Korea is scrambling to contain an outbreak of fever cases connected to the country's first reported COVID-19 infections, with nearly 270,000 new cases and six deaths reported on Tuesday.
Teen dies after being buried under collapsed sand dune in Utah state park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teen dies after being buried under collapsed sand dune in Utah state park
May 17 (UPI) -- Officials said a 13-year-old died over the weekend in a Utah state park after a dune he had been digging a tunnel in collapsed, burying him in sand.
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
May 17 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has ended its combat mission in the war-torn key port city of Mariupol and ordered its remaining units stationed at a besieged steel plant to evacuate.
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
May 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force said it has successfully conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon over the weekend amid a growing race with China and Russia to develop such military technology.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Top News // 5 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
On May 17, 1970, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl set sail from Morocco in a papyrus boat called the Ra II, modeled on drawings of ancient Egyptian vessels.
Amber Heard alleges years of abuse as cross examination begins
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amber Heard alleges years of abuse as cross examination begins
May 16 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard continued to testify in a defamation case brought against her by her former husband, actor Johnny Depp, detailing years of violence she allegedly sustained during their nearly five-year relationship.
Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
May 16 (UPI) -- Stephen Andrew Walter, 49, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
World News // 9 hours ago
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
May 16 (UPI) -- France will defend Sweden and Finland, Elysee said Monday, as the two Nordic countries have received threats from Russia over their decisions to join the NATO defensive military alliance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement