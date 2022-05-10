Trending
May 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mother's Day observed for first time in U.S.

On May 10, 1908, Mother's Day was observed for the first time in the United States.

By UPI Staff
Wilma Grove uses a cellphone to talk to her children, (L to R) Judy Kekich, Ed Grove and Pat Grove, under social-distancing restrictions during a visit at Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin, Mo., on March 21. On May 10, 1908, Mother's Day was observed for the first time in the United States. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union troops. He spent the next two years in prison.

In 1869, the "golden spike" was driven at Promontory, Utah, joining the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific lines to form America's first transcontinental railway.

In 1908, Mother's Day was observed for the first time in the United States.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was appointed director of the FBI. He held the position until his death in 1972.

In 1940, Nazi Germany invaded Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, swinging 89 army divisions around France's so-called impregnable Maginot Line.

In 1940, Winston Churchill became prime minister of Great Britain.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1984, a federal judge in Utah found the U.S. government negligent in above-ground Nevada nuclear tests from 1951 to 1962 that exposed downwind residents to radiation.

In 1990, China, in an attempt to show an improving human rights record, released 211 people jailed since the previous year's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. Most of the prisoners were arrested during protests in Tiananmen Square.

In 1994, John Wayne Gacy, the convicted killer of 33 young men and boys, was executed in Illinois.

In 2002, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who had spied for the Soviet Union and Russia for more than 20 years, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

In 2007, British Prime Minister Tony Blair announced he would step down in June after 10 years in office.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for giving special scrutiny to applications for tax-exempt status that used the words "Tea Party" or "patriots."

In 2014, Michael Sam, former Missouri defensive end, was drafted in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams -- the first openly gay player to be selected by an NFL team.

In 2019, Uber made its initial public offering with an initial list price of $45 per share, which fell to $42 by the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
