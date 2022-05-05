On This Day: Battle of Corregidor begins during WWII

1/7

U.S. troops surrender to the Japanese at Corregidor, Philippines, on May 6, 1942, one day after an attack by the latter. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

May 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile on the island of St. Helena. Advertisement

In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.

In 1862, Mexican troops, outnumbered 3-1, defeated invading French forces of Napoleon III.

In 1904, Cy Young of the Boston Americans pitched Major League Baseball's first perfect game in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

In 1925, biology teacher John Scopes was arrested for teaching Darwin's theory of evolution in violation of Tennessee state laws.

UPI File Photo

In 1930, British and Indian troops were put on alert in the major cities throughout India following the arrest and incarceration of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1932, Sen. George W. Norris, R-Neb., leader of the western insurgent Republicans, bolted the party and threw his support behind Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt for president.

In 1942, Japanese forces stormed the Philippine island of Corregidor in a bid to capture a strategic access point to Manila Bay. By 9:30 a.m. on May 6, the Japanese had taken control of the island fortress.

In 1945, Elsie Mitchell and five neighborhood children were killed in Lakeview, Ore., when a Japanese balloon they had found in the woods exploded. They were listed as the only known World War II civilian fatalities in the continental United States.

In 1961, astronaut Alan Shepard became the United States' first man in space in a brief sub-orbital flight from Cape Canaveral.

In 1981, imprisoned Irish-Catholic militant Bobby Sands died after refusing food for 66 days in protest of his imprisonment by British authorities as a criminal rather than a political prisoner.

In 1995, a surprise hail storm and flash flooding in Dallas left 17 people dead. It was the worst recorded hail storm in the United States in the 20th century.

In 1996, Jose Maria Aznar became prime minister of Spain.

File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

In 2003, authorities said a two-day wave of tornadoes killed about 40 people in Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee. About 400 tornadoes would go on to strike several Southern states over a nine-day period, killing 42 people and causing nearly $1 billion in damage.

In 2005, British Prime Minister Tony Blair was elected to a third term.

In 2010, Nigerian President Umaru Yar'Adua died after a long illness and Goodluck Jonathan, the vice president, assumed the presidency.

In 2019, Thailand crowned a new king for the first time in nearly 70 decades -- Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In 2021, researchers announced they recovered the remains of a 3-year-old child buried 78,000 years ago in an ancient pit north of Mombasa, Kenya, the oldest grave ever discovered in Africa.