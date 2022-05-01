Advertisement
Top News
May 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Obama announces Osama bin Laden's death

On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was killed.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Obama announces Osama bin Laden's death
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Bin Laden was killed in the mission. File Photo by Pete Souza/White House | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1884, construction began on the world's first skyscraper -- the 10-story Home Insurance Co. building in Chicago.

Advertisement

In 1893, U.S. President Grover Cleveland opened the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

In 1898, during the Spanish-American war, forces under U.S. Navy Adm. George Dewey routed the Spanish fleet in the Philippines.

In 1931, the Empire State Building was dedicated in New York City. At 102 stories, it was the world's tallest building for 40 years.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down a U.S. U-2 spy plane flown by Francis Gary Powers, who was captured.

In 1971, Amtrak, the U.S. national rail service that combined the operations of 18 passenger railroads, went into service.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan banned trade with Nicaragua to try to undermine the Sandinista government. President George H.W. Bush lifted the embargo in 1990.

In 1986, a Soviet Embassy official, in a rare appearance before Congress, insisted that the Chernobyl nuclear accident was "not out of hand."

Advertisement

In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, making him the all-time leader.

In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers pitched his record seventh no-hitter.

File Photo by David Stluka/UPI

In 1993, Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa and others in his entourage were killed in a suicide bomb blast.

In 1997, 18 years of Conservative Party rule in Britain ended with a Labor Party victory in elections, allowing party leader Tony Blair to succeed John Majors as prime minister.

In 1999, a meeting between the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic led to the release of three U.S. soldiers captured a month earlier by Serbian troops.

In 2001, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan was convicted in Birmingham, Ala., in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. He was given four life sentences.

In 2003, President George W. Bush, speaking from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, declared that major combat in Iraq was over and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced the end of major U.S. combat operations in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In 2005, five men in Madain, Iraq, confessed to the kidnapping and slaying of British aid worker Margaret Hassan.

In 2009, U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter announced he would retire in June. He served on the court for 19 years.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced at 11:35 p.m. EDT that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States and the face of global terrorism, was killed in a U.S. commando raid (May 2 Pakistan time) on his compound near the Pakistani capital.

In 2019, a British court sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012.

In 2021, Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, giving his trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the race. Several months later, the horse was stripped of its win after failing a drug test, giving second-place finisher Mandaloun the win.

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: U.S. assesses post-bin Laden al-Qaida UPI Archives: Bin Laden had little control before death

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 1, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, May 1, 2022
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was killed.
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold
April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
World News // 10 hours ago
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
April 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr, the holiday celebrating the end of fasting for Ramadan, would begin Monday.
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
April 30 (UPI) -- A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty after he was charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Buffet talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Buffet talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
April 30 (UPI) -- Warren Buffet said that inflation "swindles almost everybody" as Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, criticized bitcoin at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday.
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainians evacuate Ruska Lozova as Mariupol seeks route
April 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainians began evacuating civilians from the village of Ruska Lozova on Saturday as leaders in Mariupol hoped to secure at least one route to leave the city on the southern coast.
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed earlier Ukrainian military claims that it used a submarine in the Black Sea to launch cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.
Federal judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
April 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has declined to overturn the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
World News // 14 hours ago
'King of Torture' testifies in USS Cole case
At a pretrial hearing in the case against the accused mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, a former Army interrogator said he subjected a prisoner held at Bagram prison in Afghanistan to days of sleep deprivation.
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger guilty of rape
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger guilty of rape
April 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho jury has found former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger guilty of raping a legislative intern last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry confirms submarine missile attacks on Ukraine
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement