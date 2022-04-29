Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

On April 29, 1992, rioting erupted in Los Angeles after a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four White police officers of nearly all charges in the videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating
A family rummages through a home burned during the 1992 riots in South Central Los Angeles. File Photo by American Spirit/Shutterstock.com

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered.

Advertisement

In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University.

In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued a patent for the zipper.

In 1945, troops of the U.S. Seventh Army liberated 32,000 prisoners at the Nazi regime's Dachau concentration camp near Munich, Germany.

In 1970, the South Vietnamese, with help from the United States, began a major ground operation into Cambodia to destroy Communist North Vietnamese sanctuaries.

In 1975, helicopters evacuated hundreds of American civilians and military support personnel, and thousands of South Vietnamese from Saigon -- the day before the North Vietnamese overran the city.

File Photo by Hugh Van Es/UPI

In 1985, four gunmen escaped with nearly $8 million in cash stolen from the Wells Fargo armored car company in New York.

In 1986, an arson fire destroyed more than 1 million books in the Los Angeles Central Library.

Advertisement

In 1991, a typhoon struck Bangladesh, killing some 135,000 people.

In 1992, rioting erupted in Los Angeles after a jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquitted four White police officers of nearly all charges in the videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King. Fifty-three people died in three days of protest and violence.

In 2004, the final Oldsmobile was manufactured. The brand had been in existence for 107 years.

In 2010, U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus announced a policy change that allows women to serve on submarines.

File Photo by Adam K. Thomas/U.S. Navy

In 2011, British Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and college sweetheart Kate Middleton, the new duchess of Cambridge, exchanged wedding rings and vows in a regal ceremony at Westminster Abbey before an estimated worldwide audience of 2 billion people.

In 2013, Jason Collins of the NBA became the first active player in a North American major sports league to announce he is gay.

In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together.

Advertisement

File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Officer laughed, joked about King beating, tape shows UPI Archives: L.A. riots spark student unrest, protests in Big Apple

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, April 29, 2022
Top News // 22 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, April 29, 2022
On April 29, 1992, rioting erupted in Los Angeles after a jury acquitted four white police officers of nearly all charges in the beating of Rodney King.
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug smuggling charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug smuggling charges
April 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents have arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance and money laundering.
Russia hits Kyiv as U.N. head Guterres meets with Ukraine President Zelensky
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia hits Kyiv as U.N. head Guterres meets with Ukraine President Zelensky
April 28 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Kyiv as he seeks to improve the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
3 Florida correctional officers charged with beating inmate to death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 Florida correctional officers charged with beating inmate to death
April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida arrested three correctional officers on charges of beating a handcuffed inmate to death.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms
April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of educational bills on Thursday, limiting discussion of race in classrooms, banning transgender athletes and allowing offensive books to be banned from libraries.
California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California launches probe into global plastic pollution, subpoenas ExxonMobil
April 28 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of an investigation into the role fossil fuel and petrochemical companies played in global plastics pollution.
Lawsuit seeks to halt Texas' border trespassing arrests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawsuit seeks to halt Texas' border trespassing arrests
April 28 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday is asking a federal court to shut down Texas' system of arresting migrants en masse along the Texas-Mexico border.
Arizona clemency board denies petition by death row prisoner
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona clemency board denies petition by death row prisoner
April 28 (UPI) -- Arizona's clemency board on Thursday denied a petition by a death row prisoner scheduled to be executed next month for the murder of a university student in 1978.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
April 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a bill Thursday to eliminate Section 230, a law that protects online platforms from liability for content posted by third parties.
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
April 28 (UPI) -- The Russian navy has deployed its unit of trained military dolphins in the Black Sea as part of its ongoing war in Ukraine, satellite imagery published Thursday by the U.S. Naval Institute shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

8 progressive, conservative House reps vote in rare unison against Ukraine bill
8 progressive, conservative House reps vote in rare unison against Ukraine bill
Ford cutting hundreds of engineering jobs after $3.1 billion loss in Q1
Ford cutting hundreds of engineering jobs after $3.1 billion loss in Q1
Ukraine files first war crimes charges against Russian soldiers accused of torture
Ukraine files first war crimes charges against Russian soldiers accused of torture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
$473 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement