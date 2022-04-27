Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Popes John XXIII, John Paul II canonized

On April 27, 2014, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican for the canonization of two former popes, John XXIII and John Paul II.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: Popes John XXIII, John Paul II canonized
In an canonization mass, Pope Francis honors Pope John XXIII and Pope John Paul II by declaring them saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Vatican City on April 27, 2014. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives of the Philippine Islands during his attempt to be the first to circumnavigate the world. His co-leader, Juan Sebastian de Elcano, completed the voyage in 1522.

Advertisement

In 1749, George Frideric Handel's "Fireworks Music" was first performed.

In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven composed "Fur Elise."

In 1865, the steamboat Sultana, heavily overloaded with an estimated 2,300 passengers, most of them Union soldiers on their way home, exploded on the Mississippi River just north of Memphis. The death toll in the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history was set at 1,450.

In 1897, the cornerstone was laid for Grant's Tomb in New York City's Riverside Park. A holiday had been declared for the occasion and an enormous crowd turned out in honor of Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president and Civil War general who died 12 years earlier.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1932, prohibition and birth control were to be raised during the formal business meeting of the League of Women Voters in the run-up to the 1932 elections.

Advertisement

In 1937, the first Social Security payment was made in the United States.

In 1978, communist rebels overthrew and killed Afghan President Mohammed Daoud Khan, a precursor to the Soviet-Afghan War.

In 1991, an estimated 70 tornadoes hit Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa, killing 23 people and leaving thousands homeless.

In 1993, Kuwait said it foiled an Iraqi plot to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush during his visit earlier in the month.

In 1994, Virginia executed a condemned killer in the first case in which DNA testing was used to obtain a conviction.

In 2008, police said a 73-year-old Austrian man, Josef Fritzl, had been accused of fathering several children with his daughter while holding her captive in a cellar for 24 years. Fritzl was eventually sentenced to life in prison.

In 2009, General Motors announced it would drop the Pontiac line.

File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

In 2011, a record outbreak of 358 tornadoes carved a devastating path through parts of 21 states from Texas to New York and on into Canada, hitting southern states hardest. Nearly 300 fatalities were reported, mostly in Alabama, over a four-day period.

Advertisement

In 2014, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican for the canonization of two former popes, John XXIII and John Paul II.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met during a historic summit to discuss full denuclearization.

In 2020, about three in 10 Americans said they had experienced one or more disruptions in income or employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Man crushed to death by John Paul II crucifix UPI Archives: Poland celebrates, with Vatican, canonization of favorite son

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
On April 27, 2014, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican for the canonization of two former popes, John XXIII and John Paul II.
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction in killing George Floyd
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction in killing George Floyd
April 27 (UPI) -- A little more than a year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, his counsel asked an appeals court to overturn his conviction.
U.N. agrees to debate every Security Council veto
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. agrees to debate every Security Council veto
April 26 (UPI) -- The 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly have adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the council to justify their use of their veto power.
Putin agrees 'in principle' for U.N., ICRC to aid with evacuations from Mariupol
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin agrees 'in principle' for U.N., ICRC to aid with evacuations from Mariupol
April 26 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday as he seeks to find a pause in the fighting in Ukraine.
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
April 26 (UPI) -- Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, convened a meeting of her security council as reports of explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria raised concern that Russia could expand its war in Ukraine.
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
April 26 (UPI) -- A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard testified Tuesday that her evaluation of the actress diagnosed her with two personality disorders.
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding
April 26 (UPI) -- Congress must provide adequate funding to make sure the United States can keep providing the latest COVID-19 treatments to Americans, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday.
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued his first three pardons -- including one to a Secret Service agent who guarded President John F. Kennedy -- and commuted the sentences of 75 other people, the White House announced.
Arizona death row prisoner seeks clemency citing mental illness, disabilities
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner seeks clemency citing mental illness, disabilities
April 26 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner petitioned for clemency for their client Tuesday, citing his mental illness, physical disabilities and abuse as a child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement