Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Space Shuttle Columbia launched for 1st time

On April 12, 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Space Shuttle Columbia launched for 1st time
Space Shuttle Columbia launches for the first time on April 12, 1981, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, the Civil War began when Confederate troops opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Advertisement

In 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the longest-serving president in U.S. history, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at Warm Springs, Ga., three months into his fourth term. About 3 hours later, Vice President Harry S. Truman was sworn in as chief executive.

In 1955, U.S. health officials announced that the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk was "safe, potent and effective."

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in Vostok 1, became the first human to travel to outer space and the first to orbit Earth.

File Photo by Michael Levkin/UPI

In 1975, the U.S. military evacuated Americans from the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of Operation Eagle Pull. The evacuation came as the communist Khmer Rouge seized the capital city to end a five-year war.

In 1976, Knopf published Anne Rice's debut novel, Interview with a Vampire, the first of a series of several books. The book was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise in 1994.

Advertisement

In 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight. The crowd of more than 3,000 VIPs oohed-and-aahed, shouting, "Go Baby Go," and staring into the bright early-morning sky long after Columbia was out of sight over the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2003, Gen. Amir al-Saadi, Saddam Hussein's top science adviser, denied Iraq had any weapons of mass destruction and surrendered to U.S. forces.

In 2007, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., whose novels such as Slaughterhouse-Five resonated with a generation, died in New York at the age of 84.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued a U.S. ship captain, Richard Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began. The incident inspired the 2013 Tom Hanks movie, Captain Phillips.

In 2012, North Korea, defying international warnings, fired a long-range test rocket but the launch ended in failure. U.S. officials said the rocket broke up and fell into the sea.

Advertisement

In 2014, pro-Russian gunmen seized police stations and other facilities in an escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

In 2021, Britain eased a good share of its COVID-19 restrictions -- opening up pubs, retail stores, gyms and salons -- after a 175-day lockdown, its longest in response to the pandemic.

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Space shuttle Columbia arrives at Tinker Air Force UPI Archives: Bean: Explosion 'felt like a hit in the gut'

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Top News // 6 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
On April 12, 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight.
Britain sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians over stoking secession
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians over stoking secession
April 12 (UPI) -- Britain sanctioned two high-ranking Bosnian-Serb politicians on accusations that their actions to stoke secession undermine the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina and threatens to undo more than a quarter century of peace.
U.S. sanctions Western Balkans officials over corruption
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Western Balkans officials over corruption
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted seven people and one entity in four Balkan nations on Monday, accusing them of committing corruption that threatens stability throughout the region.
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts related to Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts related to Jan. 6 riots
April 11 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson was found guilty Monday on six charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
April 11 (UPI) -- Inflation numbers expected to be released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday, will likely be "extraordinarily elevated," White Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Int'l trade halted at key Texas border crossing as truckers protest inspections
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Int'l trade halted at key Texas border crossing as truckers protest inspections
April 11 (UPI) -- Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing stopped Monday after Mexican truckers protesting new restrictions imposed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blocked an international bridge.
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
April 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Monday that 11 people were charged in a gun-trafficking ring that moved nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania.
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
April 11 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday she will challenge a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
April 11 (UPI) -- CNN news anchor and media personality Anderson Cooper revealed on social media Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
April 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement