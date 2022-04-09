Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Tornado tears across three states, kills 169

On April 9, 1947, a tornado roared through at least 12 towns in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, killing 169 people. The twister traveled 221 miles across the three states.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Tornado tears across three states, kills 169
Damage is seen around the Woodward County Courthouse in Oklahoma after a tornado roared through April 9, 1947. File Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

April 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1413, Henry V was crowned king of England.

Advertisement

In 1816, the first all-black U.S. religious denomination, the AME church, was organized in Philadelphia.

In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at the Appomattox Court House in Virginia, bringing the Civil War to a close.

In 1866, the U.S. Congress passed the Civil Rights Bill of 1866, which granted African Americans the rights and privileges of U.S. citizenship and formed the basis for the 14th Amendment.

In 1939, on Easter Sunday, African-American contralto Marian Anderson gave a free open-air concert before more than 75,000 people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after the Daughters of the American Revolution denied her use of Constitution Hall because of her race.

File Photo by Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress

In 1940, Germany invaded Norway and Denmark.

In 1947, a tornado roared through at least 12 towns in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, killing 169 people. The twister traveled 221 miles across the three states.

Advertisement

In 1959, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration introduced America's first astronauts to the public. The seven men -- military test pilots M. Scott Carpenter, L. Gordon Cooper, John H.Glenn, Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom, Walter M. "Wally" Schirra, Alan B. Shepard and Donald K. "Deke" Slayton -- were selected from a group of 32 candidates to take part in Project Mercury.

In 1963, by an act of the U.S. Congress, British statesman Winston Churchill became an honorary U.S. citizen.

In 1965, the Astrodome opened in Houston for the first indoor Major League Baseball game.

In 1976, the United States and Soviet Union agreed on the size of nuclear tests for peaceful use.

In 1996, former U.S. Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, D-Ill., pleaded guilty to mail fraud and was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

In 1999, the president of Niger, Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, was assassinated and a military junta led by the commander of the presidential guards took over.

In 2003, Iraqis, with help from Americans, toppled a 20-foot-tall statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad's Firdos Square.

In 2005, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, married his longtime companion, Camilla Parker Bowles, at Windsor Castle. She took the title duchess of Cornwall.

Advertisement

In 2007, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced that his country could produce nuclear fuel on an industrial scale.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 2010, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, 11 days shy of 90, announced he would retire after 35 years on the court where he was widely regarded as leader of the liberal bloc.

In 2018, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., became the first sitting senator to give birth. She had a daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

In 2021, Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch, died after weeks of illness. He was 99.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Tornadoes kill 24 in Mo., 1 in Minn. Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 9, 2022
Top News // 15 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 9, 2022
On April 9, 1947, a tornado roared through at least 12 towns in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, killing 169 people. The twister traveled 221 miles.
Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail law
April 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail lawNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a deal with lawmakers to strengthen the state's bail laws amid rising crime.
Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
April 8 (UPI) -- The megamerger between the prestige Hollywood company WarnerMedia and the reality TV and documentary giant Discovery completed Friday, creating a new titan in the entertainment industry.
More than 800K people still without power in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More than 800K people still without power in Puerto Rico
April 8 (UPI) -- More than 800,000 people were still without power in Puerto Rico on Friday after a fire caused a massive blackout in the United States territory.
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
April 8 (UPI) -- Commercial vehicles trying to enter the United States to deliver products from Mexico have been backed up for hours at Texas ports of entry following Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that state troopers increase inspections.
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
April 8 (UPI) -- Jovan Vavic, a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of fraud and bribery in an end to the widespread college admissions scandal.
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner filed a motion Friday saying their client isn't mentally competent enough to be executed next month.
Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Roger Ng was convicted Friday of bribery and money laundering in connection to embezzlement of Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation
April 8 (UPI) -- Stocks in the United States ended trading mixed Friday as investors weighed recent comments from Federal Reserve officials on combatting inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement