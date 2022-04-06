Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Tony Awards held for first time

On April 6, 1947, the first Tony Awards, honoring distinguished work in the theater, were presented in New York City.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Tony Awards held for first time
Marisa Tomei arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York City. On April 6, 1947, the first Tony Awards, honoring distinguished work in the theater, were presented in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1830, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, originally known as the Church of Christ, was founded between three groups of followers in Fayette, Manchester and Colesville, N.Y.

Advertisement

In 1851, Portland, Ore., was founded.

In 1896, the first modern Olympics formally opened in Athens, Greece. The Olympics had last been staged 1,500 years earlier.

In 1909, explorers Robert Peary and Matthew Henson reached the North Pole. It would be November of the same year before the National Geographic Society confirmed the accomplishment.

File Photo courtesy of Library of Congress

In 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, propelling America into World War I.

In 1938, DuPont researchers Roy Plunkett and Jack Rebok stumbled upon the chemical compound that was later marketed as Teflon.

In 1947, the first Tony Awards, honoring distinguished work in the theater, were presented in New York City.

In 1968, federal troops and National Guardsmen were deployed in Chicago, Washington and Detroit as rioting continued over the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Advertisement

In 1973, American League baseball teams used a designated hitter for the first time. It hasn't always been a popular rule.

In 1994, the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi were among those killed when their plane was hit by rockets as it was landing in Kigali, Rwanda. The attack triggered fighting between the Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups that left hundreds of thousands of people dead in what became known as the Rwandan Genocide.

A make-shift camp in the French-protected area in Gikongoro, Rwanda, on July 27, 1994. File Photo by John Isaac/United Nations

In 2004, the University of Connecticut became the first school to win both the NCAA Division I men's and women's college basketball championships the same year. The UConn teams did it again in 2014.

In 2005, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, one of Europe's longest-reigning monarchs, died from multiple organ failure at the age of 81. He was succeeded by Prince Albert, one of three children of Rainier and his wife, movie star Grace Kelly, who died in a car crash in 1982.

Advertisement

In 2009, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy's Abruzzo region, killing 307 people and causing damage throughout the city of L'Aquila.

In 2019, for the first time, a tremor was detected on the surface of Mars by the InSight lander's SEIS seismometer. NASA described the phenomenon as a marsquake.

In 2020, the British Open was canceled for the first time since World War II, becoming the first major golf championship to be eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Forbes' annual World's Billionaires list grew by 660 people, adding $5 trillion in worth despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon CEO Jeff Beoz topped the list for the fourth year in a row.

File Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: 'Producers' wins record 12 Tony Awards UPI Archives: 'Hamilton' sets new record with 16 Tony Award nominations

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Top News // 17 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 6, 2022
On April 6, 1947, the first Tony Awards, honoring distinguished work in the theater, were presented in New York City.
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
World News // 1 hour ago
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities have seized and shuttered the world's largest and longest-running darknet marketplace on accusations it functioned as a criminal trading platform for narcotics, money laundering and other nefarious goods.
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend.
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a third suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
April 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner have filed a motion seeking to reopen his case weeks ahead of his scheduled execution.
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
April 5 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday he will step down from his role as the company prepares to complete a merger with Discovery.
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
April 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a near-total ban on abortions Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for a signature.
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
World News // 8 hours ago
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
April 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli woman on Tuesday was sentenced to death by the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of possessing 500 grams of cocaine.
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
World News // 8 hours ago
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after two decades
April 5 (UPI) -- Two of Charles Darwin's notebooks that went missing from the Cambridge University Library in 2001 were anonymously returned in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement