March 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bangladesh declares independence

In 1971, East Pakistan declared independence as Bangladesh, sparking the Bangladesh Liberation War. The war ended Dec. 16, 1971, when West Pakistan surrendered.

By UPI Staff
Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the Indian Navy

March 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1830, the Book of Mormon was published.

In 1953, U.S. Dr. Jonas Salk announced he had successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio.

In 1975, the city of Hue in South Vietnam fell to the North Vietnamese army.

In 1979, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty at the White House, ending 30 years of hostilities.

In 1991, Mali's dictator, Gen. Moussa Traore, was overthrown in a violent overnight military coup. Fifty-nine people died.

In 1992, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, convicted of raping a teenage beauty pageant contestant, was sentenced to six years in prison. Tyson was released after three years.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1997, 39 members of the Heaven's Gate religious cult were found dead in a large house in Rancho Mirage, Calif., in what authorities said was a mass suicide.

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa.

In 1999, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the euthanasia advocate, was convicted of second-degree murder in an Oakland County, Mich., courtroom for the videotaped "medicide" of a man suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease.

File Photo by Vaughn Gurganian/UPI

In 2000, acting Russian President Vladimir Putin was elected president by a more than 20 percent margin. Putin won a third term in 2012.

In 2014, a National Labor Relations Board regional director ruled that Northwestern University scholarship football players were employees of the school and entitled under federal law to form a union.

In 2020, new unemployment claims in the United Staes surged to 3.3. million, the largest weekly increase in U.S. history to date amid job losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

