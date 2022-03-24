Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Germanwings flight crashes, killing 150

On March 24, 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Germanwings flight crashes, killing 150
On March 24, 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died. Photo by Francis Pellier/MI DICOM | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- In 1603, Queen Elizabeth I of England died after 44 years of rule. She was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland, uniting England and Scotland under a single British monarch.

In 1934, the United States granted independence to the Philippine Islands, effective July 4, 1946.

Advertisement

In 1975, the beaver became the official symbol of Canada.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez hit a reef in the Gulf of Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of crude oil in the largest oil tanker spill in U.S. history.

In 1998, four girls and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Ark., were killed by bullets fired from a nearby wooded area. The shooters were two boys, ages 11 and 13, who were convicted as juveniles and served prison time.

In 1999, NATO airstrikes hit military targets across the Yugoslav union of Serbia-Montenegro after ethnic cleansing launched by Serbian forces against Kosovar Albanians.

In 2004, the European Commission fined software giant Microsoft $613 million for EU antitrust violations.

Advertisement

In 2012, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery at a hospital in Falls Church, Va.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2014, a court in Minya, Egypt, sentenced 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death on charges including murder and attempted murder. Most of the suspects were tried in absentia.

In 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.

In 2018, student activists pushed for an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives protests across the country less than two months after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead.

In 2020, Japanese and International Olympic Committee officials agreed to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games were rescheduled to take place in the summer of 2021.

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Transcript shows captain struggled to free Exxon Valdez UPI Archives: Exxon spill brings record unemployment, turm(oil)

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 24, 2022
Top News // 30 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 24, 2022
On March 24, 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France.
Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA
March 24 (UPI) -- A jury in Texas has acquitted a former Boeing test pilot of defrauding federal regulators about a software issue connected to two deadly crashes of the U.S. manufacturer's 737 Max aircraft.
EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
EU announces aid for refugees, companies, economies affected by Ukraine war
March 23 (UPI) -- The European Union announced a slew of Ukraine-related measures, aimed at bolstering not only the besieged nation's military but also the capacity of neighboring countries to accept refugees.
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
March 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. government "assesses that members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."
Taliban abruptly closes high schools for girls in Afghanistan
World News // 10 hours ago
Taliban abruptly closes high schools for girls in Afghanistan
March 23 (UPI) -- The Taliban backtracked on their promise to allow young women to get an education, closing girls high schools in Afghanistan abruptly Wednesday.
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
March 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to the Senate on Wednesday and was questioned about her historic nomination, the First Amendment and press freedoms.
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
March 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Action Plan which seeks to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals.
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
March 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom released the details of a plan Wednesday that would send $400 to the state's vehicle owners as relief payments for high gas prices.
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
March 23 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas for the death of her daughter have applied for clemency, saying prosecutors relied on bad medical evidence in the case.
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
March 23 (UPI) -- iPhone users in Arizona now are able to upload their driver's licenses or state identification cards, Apple announced Wednesday. This makes making Arizona the first state to allow virtual IDs in certain circumstances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado
Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement