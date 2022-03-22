Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London

On March 22, 2017, an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before abandoning the car, fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer and being shot and killed by another officer. Six people, including the attacker, died.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London
A small flower tribute with the message "Why" is started March 23, 2017, on Westminster Bridge one day after a terrorist attack on the Houses of Parliament where six people died and 50 people injured in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.

Advertisement

In 1794, President George Washington signed legislation forbidding slave trading with foreign nations.

In 1894, hockey teams played the first championship series to win Lord Stanley's Cup in Montreal, Canada.

In 1941, the Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River began producing electrical power for the Pacific Northwest.

In 1945, representatives from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Transjordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen met in Cairo to establish the Arab League.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson recalled Army Gen. William Westmoreland as commander of U.S. troops in Vietnam and made him Army chief of staff. Gen. Creighton Abrams took over in Saigon.

UPI File Photo

In 1972, the U.S. Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification, which failed. The would-be 27th Amendment would have prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex.

Advertisement

In 1989, Pete Rozelle resigned as commissioner of the National Football League after holding the job 30 years.

In 1992, a USAir plane skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a snowstorm and landed in Flushing Bay. Twenty-seven people died.

In 2003, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy in Iraq made a wrong turn and was ambushed. Eleven soldiers were killed and seven, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, were captured. Lynch later said she was erroneously praised for heroism: "I'm not a hero. I'm just a survivor."

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

In 2004, the founder and spiritual leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Ahmed Yassin, was killed in an Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip.

In 2011, an Israeli court sentenced former President Moshe Katsav to seven years in prison for rape and sexual harassment.

In 2012, a group of military officers seized control of the Mali government and ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, even though he had planned to step down the following month.

Advertisement

In 2014, a mudslide in Oso, Wash., left 43 people dead after a portion of a hill collapsed in the wake of weeks of rain.

In 2016, three coordinated bombings in Belgium -- two at Brussels Airport and one at Maalbeek metro station -- killed 35 people, including three attackers. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

In 2017, an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before abandoning the car, fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer and being shot and killed by another officer. Six people, including the attacker, died.

In 2021, a shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store killed 10 people, including police officer Eric Talley.

File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Fifth Westminster attack victim dies from fall into Thames UPI Archives: London police make two more 'significant arrests' in Westminster attack

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests
March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police, accusing it of committing "serious human rights abuses" against demonstrators protesting October's military takeover of the country.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
On March 22, 2017, an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer.
U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed visa restrictions against Chinese officials accused of being involved in "repressive acts" committed against ethnic and religious minority groups inside and outside of Beijing's border.
Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine as its military becomes stalled against Kyiv's resistance.
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
March 21 (UPI) -- Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a Boston bar, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old former Marine Daniel Martinez.
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
March 21 (UPI) -- A 96-year-old who survived four Nazi concentration camps was killed late last week in Russian shelling of his home in the besieged southwestern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities and officials confirmed Monday.
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced the United States has determined that the Myanmar military has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against its minority Rohingya population.
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
March 21 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in an early Monday incident along an interstate highway in Philadelphia, authorities said.
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas said Monday that the "Big L" Fire was under control at 20% containment after burning more than 11,000 acres.
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach, Fla., declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew Monday after a violent weekend in which five people were shot an injured during a spring break melee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Biden to visit Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Rescue crews look for survivors in heavy forest area where Chinese flight MU5735 crashed
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amid new sub-variant
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amid new sub-variant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement