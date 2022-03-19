Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bob Dylan's debut album released

On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Bob Dylan's debut album released
On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, pictured in 1981, releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1909, financier J.P. Morgan, during a meeting with King Victor Emmanuel II of Italy in Rome, pledged to help wipe out the black hand and similar criminal societies in the United States through education.

Advertisement

In 1916, eight Curtiss JN-3 "Jenny" airplanes with the First Aero Squadron took off from Columbus, N.M., to aid troops that had invaded Mexico in pursuit of the bandit Pancho Villa. It was the first U.S. air combat mission in history.

In 1918, the U.S. Congress passed the Standard Time Act, which authorized the Interstate Commerce Commission to establish standard time zones and daylight saving time.

In 1931, the Nevada Legislature voted to legalize gambling.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1953, legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille won the only Academy Award of his career when The Greatest Show on Earth, a big-budget extravaganza about circus life, was acclaimed the Best Picture.

In 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan releases his debut album, Bob Dylan, on Columbia Records.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1987, South Carolina televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as head of the PTL Club, saying he was blackmailed after a sexual encounter with a former church secretary.

In 1991, the NFL voted to revoke the plan for Phoenix to host the 1993 Super Bowl because the city did not observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In 2005, Pakistan successfully tested a nuclear-capable missile with a range of 1,250 miles.

In 2021, President Joe Biden announced the United States was expected to reach his goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses into Americans' arms more than a month early.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March UPI Archives: Bob Dylan record returned to Ohio library was 48 years overdue

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 19, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 19, 2022
On March 19, 1962, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan releases his debut album, "Bob Dylan," on Columbia Records.
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88
March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago
March 18 (UPI) -- Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush together visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday in a bipartisan show of support for the country amid the Russian invasion.
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
World News // 6 hours ago
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
March 18 (UPI) -- A military helicopter carrying four U.S. Marines crashed in Norway on Friday while conducting a training mission, officials with Norway's Armed Forces said.
Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
March 18 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin gave a speech Friday marking the anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 during a rally in a stadium in Moscow.
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Virginia cop pleads guilty to felony charge for Capitol riot
March 18 (UPI) -- A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge on Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
March 18 (UPI) -- A complex of wildfires in central West Texas has killed a sheriff's deputy attempting to assist an elderly citizen reach safety from the blaze, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
March 18 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed shelling on several cities in Ukraine on Friday, including the capital Kyiv and Lviv, which has been a hub for refugees trying to escape the war and cross into Poland.
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gunman arrested after Florida bus operator drives to police station
March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver has been called a hero after she steered her bus to a police station with an active shooter onboard.
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder
March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck in crash that killed 7 members of golf team
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement