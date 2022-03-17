Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: White South Africans vote to end apartheid

On March 17, 1992, South African Whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: White South Africans vote to end apartheid
President Nelson Mandela casts his vote in the second all-race democratic elections in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 2 1999. On March 17, 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7 percent to 31.2 percent, voted to end minority rule. File Photo by Debbie Yazbek/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1762, New York City staged its first parade honoring the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was led by Irish soldiers serving in the British army.

Advertisement

In 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston.

In 1901, 71 paintings by the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh were shown at the Bernheim-Jeune gallery in Paris and caused a sensation across the art world.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1917, Russia appeared headed toward a republic following the end of the 300-year-old rule of the Romanoff family.

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the satellite Vanguard 1 into orbit around Earth.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India.

File Photo by John Eggitt/UPI

In 1969, Golda Meir, a 70-year-old former Milwaukee schoolteacher, was elected first female prime minister of Israel.

Advertisement

In 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. The embargo, during which gasoline prices soared 300 percent, was in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel during the October 1973 Middle East War.

In 1990, Lithuania rejected the Soviet Union's ultimatum to renounce its declaration of independence a week prior. The Soviets implemented sanctions against Lithuania and conducted a military operation in 1991 before other Soviet republics eventually declared their independence.

In 1992, South African Whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

In 2003, as war with Iraq seemed a certainty, U.S. President George W. Bush gave Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and his sons 48 hours to leave the country. The ultimatum was rejected.

In 2020, the French Open, Euro 2020, Copa America 2020 and Kentucky Derby were postponed amid the spread of COVID-19 as the global case count reached 200,000 and death toll neared 8,000.

File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Bombs hit whites-only South African school poised to admit blacks UPI Archives: South Africa readmitted to FIFA

Latest Headlines

Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Echoes of the Ever Given: Giant ship runs aground in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
Almost one year after the Ever Given container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal, which led to a global disruption in trade, another Evergreen Marine Corp. cargo vessel has run aground -- this time in Maryland.
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
World News // 20 minutes ago
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5.
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
White House COVID-19 response leader Jeff Zients leaving post to return to private life
March 17 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief COVID-19 response coordinator is leaving the role and will be replaced by an Ivy League health administrator who's a distinguished internist.
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and learned of his diagnosis late Wednesday while attending an event with President Joe Biden and other members of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
March 17 (UPI) -- New satellite images show significant damage from Russian bombs across Ukraine on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a passionate plea to the German government to do more to help stop the war.
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases soar to over 600,000 on Thursday, the highest in the world, as health officials look to continue easing restrictions during a wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
World News // 3 hours ago
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants blasted as political motivated.
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 5 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 17, 2022
Top News // 6 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 17, 2022
On March 17, 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement