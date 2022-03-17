Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: White South Africans votes to end apartheid

On March 17, 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: White South Africans votes to end apartheid
President Nelson Mandela casts his vote in the second all-race democratic elections in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 2 1999. On March 17, 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7 percent to 31.2 percent, voted to end minority rule. File Photo by Debbie Yazbek/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1762, New York City staged its first parade honoring the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was led by Irish soldiers serving in the British army.

Advertisement

In 1776, the Continental Army under Gen. George Washington forced British troops to evacuate Boston.

In 1901, 71 paintings by the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh were shown at the Bernheim-Jeune gallery in Paris and caused a sensation across the art world.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1917, Russia appeared headed toward a republic following the end of the 300-year-old rule of the Romanoff family.

In 1958, the U.S. Navy launched the satellite Vanguard 1 into orbit around Earth.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India.

File Photo by John Eggitt/UPI

In 1969, Golda Meir, a 70-year-old former Milwaukee schoolteacher, was elected first female prime minister of Israel.

Advertisement

In 1974, the oil-producing Arab countries agreed to lift a five-month embargo on petroleum sales to the United States. The embargo, during which gasoline prices soared 300 percent, was in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel during the October 1973 Middle East War.

In 1990, Lithuania rejected the Soviet Union's ultimatum to renounce its declaration of independence a week prior. The Soviets implemented sanctions against Lithuania and conducted a military operation in 1991 before other Soviet republics eventually declared their independence.

In 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule. Nelson Mandela was elected two years later as the first president in a fully representative democratic election.

In 2003, as war with Iraq seemed a certainty, U.S. President George W. Bush gave Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and his sons 48 hours to leave the country. The ultimatum was rejected.

In 2020, the French Open, Euro 2020, Copa America 2020 and Kentucky Derby were postponed amid the spread of COVID-19 as the global case count reached 200,000 and death toll neared 8,000.

File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Bombs hit whites-only South African school poised to admit blacks UPI Archives: South Africa readmitted to FIFA

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 17, 2022
Top News // 26 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 17, 2022
On March 17, 1992, South African whites, by a margin of 68.7% to 31.2%, voted to end minority rule.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 47 minutes ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs
March 17 (UPI) -- The United States and several of its democratic allies have launched an international task force with the mission to crack down on Russian oligarchs violating sanctions.
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. expands visa restrictions to more Somalians over held-up elections
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday applied visa restrictions to additional Somalians as the United States pressures the African nation's government to complete its long held-up elections.
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five charged with spying on Chinese pro-democracy activists in U.S. for Beijing
March 16 (UPI) -- Five people were charged with stalking, harassing and spying on Chinese nationals who acted as pro-democracy activists in the United States on behalf of China's secret police, federal prosecutors in New York said.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Clinton White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum dies
March 16 (UPI) -- Former White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, Bernard Nussbaum died from heart disease at his Manhattan home, his family announced. He was 84.
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jussie Smollett released from jail on bond pending appeal
March 16 (UPI) -- A Chicago court on Wednesday granted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett release from jail on bond pending an appeal a week after he was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail.
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department settles civil cases with Parkland shooting families for $127.5M
March 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice settled 40 civil cases connected to the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., for a total of $127.5 million, according to an announcement issued Wednesday.
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chris Cuomo accuses CNN of wrongful termination, seeks $125M
March 16 (UPI) -- Former CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million in arbitration from CNN to settle his wrongful termination claims against the network, his lawyers said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement