Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Protesters, forces clash in Damascus, kicking off Syrian civil war

On March 15, 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms. Syrian security forces opened fire on the demonstrations.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Protesters, forces clash in Damascus, kicking off Syrian civil war
Syrian anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at Souk Al-Hamadiyeh street on March 25, 2011. On March 15, 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms, kicking off a civil war. File Photo by Ali Bitar/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 44 B.C., Julius Caesar was assassinated by Brutus and others in Rome.

Advertisement

In 1493, Christopher Columbus returned to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.

In 1820, as part of the Missouri Compromise between the North and South, Maine was admitted into the Union as the 23rd state. It had been administered as a province of Massachusetts since 1647.

In 1916, U.S. Army Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing led an expedition into Mexico to capture revolutionary leader Pancho Villa, who had staged several cross-border raids. The two-year expedition was unsuccessful.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1917, Czar Nicholas abdicated as ruler of Russia amid the February Revolution.

In 1939, German troops, occupying the Czech provinces in the name of Adolf Hitler, entered Prague in triumph to the hisses and catcalls of the people, who sang the Czech national anthem.

In 1965, in response to the violence witnessed in Selma, Ala., President Lyndon Johnson, in an address to Congress, proclaims that "We shall overcome," calling for voting rights for all.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev was elected the first, and only, president of the Soviet Union.

In 1991, a grand jury indicted four Los Angeles police officers on felony assault charges for the beating of Rodney King. The officers' acquittals in 1992 sparked violent riots in the city.

In 2007, Palestinian leaders of Hamas and Fatah agreed to a coalition government but their platform didn't recognize Israel or renounce violence.

In 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms. Syrian security forces opened fire on the demonstrations. The uprisings, which spread across the country, were met with force, and by the end of May, more than 1,000 people had been killed by security forces.

In 2019, a gunman opened fire at two New Zealand mosques, killing 51 people, while live streaming.

In 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as secretary of the Interior Department, making her the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

Advertisement

File Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Syrians, troops in standoff in Hama UPI Archives: U.S. and Arab allies strike Islamic State extremists in Syria

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong Watch says it's been accused of violating China's national security law
World News // 53 minutes ago
Hong Kong Watch says it's been accused of violating China's national security law
March 15 (UPI) -- A Britain-based non-governmental human rights organization said Hong Kong authorities have accused it of endangering China's national security.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 15, 2022
On March 15, 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms.
IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion
World News // 2 hours ago
IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's economy could contract by as much as 35%, the International Monetary Fund said, as Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country has caused widespread destruction, death and displacement.
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
World News // 20 hours ago
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
March 14 (UPI) -- A fourth round of peace talks concluded Monday with little sign of progress as Russian intensified attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine.
U.S. raises concerns to China over its relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. raises concerns to China over its relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart on Monday over Beijing's relationship with Moscow amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
March 14 (UPI) -- A Russian oligarch linked to ex-associates of President Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been indicted in connection with illegal political donations, federal prosecutors announced.
Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to bring charges against officers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to bring charges against officers
March 14 (UPI) -- Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, on Monday met with Justice Department officials to call on the agency to bring federal charges against the officers involved in her March 13, 2020, death.
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
World News // 9 hours ago
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
March 14 (UPI) -- China's "Silicon Valley" manufacturing hub of Shenzhen was idled Monday after authorities ordered most production be suspended and employees work from home amid a COVID-19 surge.
CDC adds Mauritius to 'Level 4: Very High' COVID-19 travel risk category
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC adds Mauritius to 'Level 4: Very High' COVID-19 travel risk category
March 14 (UPI) -- The Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius was added to the CDC's "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 travel risk category on Monday.
Gallup: Americans rate Canada, Britain, France, Japan most highly
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gallup: Americans rate Canada, Britain, France, Japan most highly
March 14 (UPI) -- Americans rated Canada, Britain, France and Japan most favorably when queried about a group of 19 countries in a new Gallup Poll conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement