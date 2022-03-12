Trending
March 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Truman Doctrine outlined to Congress

On March 12, 1947, in a speech to Congress, U.S. President Harry Truman outlined what became known as the Truman Doctrine, calling for U.S. aid to countries threatened by communist revolution.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: Truman Doctrine outlined to Congress
President Harry Truman addresses a joint session of Congress on March 12, 1947, asking for aid to Greece and Turkey as part of what would come to be known as the Truman Doctrine. File Photo courtesy of the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

March 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scouts of America troop in Savannah, Ga.

In 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the first of his Sunday evening "fireside chats" -- informal radio addresses from the White House to the American people. The first address explained why he recently ordered a bank holiday.

In 1938, Nazi Germany invaded and occupied Austria.

In 1947, in a speech to Congress, U.S. President Harry Truman outlined what became known as the Truman Doctrine, calling for U.S. aid to countries threatened by communist revolution.

In 1993, more than 250 people were killed and at least 700 injured in 13 coordinated terrorist bombings in Mumbai.

In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first female priests.

In 1999, former Soviet allies Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined NATO.

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, 15, who had been kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home in June 2002, was found in the custody of a panhandler and his wife in nearby Sandy, Utah.

President George W. Bush greets Elizabeth Smart (C) and her mother, Lois Smart, in the Roosevelt Room on April 30, 2003. File Photo by Eric Draper/The White House

In 2008, New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned after being caught in a high-priced prostitution scandal.

In 2018, a Bangladeshi passenger plane -- a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 -- crashed at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal, killing 49 people.

In 2019, dozens of parents and college officials -- including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- were charged in a college admissions scandal in which parents paid bribes to help their children get into college.

In 2020, the NHL paused its season, and the NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments as COVID-19 spread throughout the United States.

The Capitol One Arena, home to the NBA Washington Wizards and the NHL Washington Capitols, is quiet after the NHL announced they will suspend their season due to COVID-19, in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
