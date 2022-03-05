Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hula Hoop patented

On March 5, 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Hula Hoop patented
A woman performs with a Hula Hoop as she walks in the St. Louis Mardi Gras Parade on February 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1770, British troops killed five colonials in the so-called Boston Massacre, one of the events that led to the American Revolution.

Advertisement

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson was publicly inaugurated for his second term. He had a private, official inauguration a day earlier.

In 1933, in German elections, Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party won nearly half the seats in the Reichstag (the Parliament).

In 1946, Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in Fulton, Mo., stated that a Soviet Union "Iron Curtain" had "descended across" Europe.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1953, the Soviet Union announced that dictator Joseph Stalin had died at age 73. Stalin had been in a coma after having a massive stroke four days earlier.

In 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country. The company's co-founders, Richard Knerr and Arthur "Spud" Melin died in 2008 and 2002, respectively.

In 1984, the Standard Oil Co. of California, also known as Chevron, bought Gulf Corp. for more than $13 billion in the largest business merger in U.S. history at the time.

Advertisement

In 1993, Canada's Ben Johnson, once called the world's fastest human, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was banned for life from track competition.

In 2011, archaeologists renovating the Rio de Janeiro harbor for the 2016 Olympics reported uncovering the remains of a 19th-century port where thousands of people arrived from Africa and were sold into slavery.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt

In 2013, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died at age 58 and Vice President Nicolas Maduro ascended to the presidency.

In 2014, the New York-based College Board announced plans for a major overhaul of the SAT test -- the college entrance exam -- to take effect in 2016.

In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with South Korean officials for the first time since becoming leader. The special envoys of South Korean President Moon Jae-in were on a mission to broker denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.

In 2021, Pope Francis arrived in Iraq for the first-ever papal visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

Advertisement

File Photo by Murtaja Lateef/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Chicago woman attempting to hula hoop for 100 hours UPI Archives: Las Vegas woman spins world's largest hula hoop

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 5, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 5, 2022
On March 5, 1963, Wham-O patented the Hula Hoop, which then became a fad across the country.
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. citizen tied to Russian oligarch charged with violating Crimea sanctions
March 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen who worked as a television producer for Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev has been charged with violating sanctions.
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
March 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Republican donors that the party has "no room" for Russian President Vladimir Putin "apologists."
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- The United States will deploy hundreds of soldiers to Germany and Poland amid the war in Ukraine, according to officials with the U.S. Army.
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
March 4 (UPI) -- Record lows left untouched since the late 1800s could be in jeopardy as a chilly and wet pattern overtakes Southern California and the rest of the Southwest this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
March 4 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced that New York City would suspend vaccine requirements and proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone
March 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky called NATO "weak" during an address Friday after the alliance rejected a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled that the Biden administration may expel migrants under a policy to limit the spread of COVID-19, but blocked the U.S. government from sending them to locations where they face danger.
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
March 4 (UPI) -- A former Amtrak engineer who was operating a train when it derailed, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others, was found not guilty Friday after the jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
March 4 (UPI) -- Stock indexes in the United States and worldwide fell again Friday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine concluded its ninth day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
Ukraine forces say Chechen commander Magomed Tushayev killed near Kyiv
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement