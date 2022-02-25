On This Day: Bluebeard executed in France

1/3

On February 25, 1922, Henri Landru, better known as Bluebeard, was executed in France for killing 10 of his girlfriends. File Photo courtesy of Paris police

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1791, the First Bank of the U.S. at Philadelphia became the first national bank chartered by Congress. Advertisement

In 1836, Samuel Colt patented a "revolving gun," the first of the six-shooters.

In 1870, Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Natchez, Miss., was sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first African American to sit in Congress.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1901, the United States Steel Corp. was founded by J.P. Morgan.

In 1922, Henri Landru, better known as Bluebeard, was executed in France for killing 10 of his girlfriends.

In 1951, the inaugural Pan American Games began in Buenos Aires.

In 1964, brash underdog Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) stunned the boxing world with a TKO of Sonny "the Bear" Liston, winning the world heavyweight championship.

In 1984, a gasoline pipeline burst, spewing thousands of gallons of fuel that ignited and engulfed an illegal shanty town near Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing hundreds of people.

Advertisement

In 1986, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos left his Manila palace for Hawaii, ending 20 years in power.

In 1990, Violeta Chamorro, the U.S.-backed candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua, scored an upset victory over President Daniel Ortega, leader of the leftist Sandinista Liberation Front.

File Photo by George Wong/UPI

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact nations signed an agreement to dissolve the alliance after 36 years.

In 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron. The settler was overpowered and beaten to death.

In 2005, authorities arrested Dennis Rader, a municipal employee and church leader, for the so-called BTK (blind, torture, kill) serial killings that terrorized Wichita, Kan. Rader was convicted and sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2021, more than 200 prisoners escaped from the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison near Port-au-Prince, Haiti. More than two dozen people, some civilians, were killed during the prison break.

Advertisement