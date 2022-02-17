Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Geronimo dies as prisoner of war in Oklahoma

On Feb. 17, 1909, Apache leader Geronimo died while under military confinement at Fort Sill, Okla.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Geronimo dies as prisoner of war in Oklahoma
On February 17, 1909, Apache leader Geronimo died while under military confinement at Fort Sill, Okla. File Photo by Ben Wittick/U.S. National Archives

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives chose Thomas Jefferson as the third president of the United States after he and Aaron Burr tied in the Electoral College. It took 35 House ballots before Jefferson won and Burr became vice president.

Advertisement

In 1904, Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly premiered in Milan, Italy.

In 1909, Apache leader Geronimo died while under military confinement at Fort Sill, Okla. His grave remains there despite later efforts to move his remains to his native Arizona.

In 1933, Newsweek magazine published its first issue.

In 1968, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opened in Springfield, Mass.

Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (2nd-L) takes a tour of the National Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. File Photo by Altman/UPI

In 1993, a ferry capsized during stormy weather off the western coast of Haiti, killing more than 500 people.

In 2005, U.S. President George W. Bush nominated John Negroponte to be the first director of national intelligence. Negroponte assumed office the following month.

Advertisement

File Photo by Greg Mathieson/UPI

In 2006, a landslide that covered a village in Leyte in the central Philippines killed more than 1,100 people, including scores of children in an elementary school that was buried by mud and boulders.

In 2008, the province of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Thousands of ethnic Albanians celebrated in the streets but others resorted to violent protest. The United States and several other countries, including Britain, Germany and France, recognized Kosovo as a sovereign and independent state.

In 2009, General Motors and Chrysler asked for an additional $14 billion from the government to keep from going bankrupt. That upped their total requests to $39 billion.

In 2011, the British government advised same-sex couples they could form civil partnerships in church if they wished.

In 2014, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made its debut on NBC.

In 2021, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, flew to Cancun, Mexico, prompting backlash from his constituents, millions of whom were without power and water during a historic winter storm. He returned the next day, saying he was only accompanying his wife and daughters to the vacation spot and always intended to return immediately.

Advertisement

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: 100th Anniversary of Geronimo surrender UPI Archives: Battle over Geronimo relics continues

Latest Headlines

Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
On Feb. 17, 1909, Apache leader Geronimo died while under military confinement at Fort Sill, Okla.
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri on Wednesday seeking to block a Missouri law that bans enforcement of federal gun laws.
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 83-13 to confirm Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top Pentagon post over opposition from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, are suing the Biden administration to end mask mandates on planes.
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britney Spears shared a letter from Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist on Wednesday inviting her to testify before Congress about conservatorships.
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
World News // 7 hours ago
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Powerful mudslides swept through a mountainous region north of Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and killed at least 78 people, though local authorities warn the death toll could rise.
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Curtis Reeves repeatedly described feeling "scared" or "threatened" during a confrontation in which he shot and killed Chad Oulson in a movie theater in 2014 in an interview played for jurors Wednesday.
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The revived EARN IT Act is supposed to hold tech giants accountable for the spread of child sexual abuse material, but privacy advocates say it could disincentivize companies from using encryption.
American prisoner in Russia says he's been denied care for tuberculosis
World News // 9 hours ago
American prisoner in Russia says he's been denied care for tuberculosis
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An American who's been detained in Russia for the past two years said he's being denied medical treatment after exposure to tuberculosis in prison, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced on Wednesday.
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 15.1-carat blue diamond is expected to fetch at least $48 million when it goes to auction in April in Hong Kong, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Belgium to allow four-day work week
Belgium to allow four-day work week
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement