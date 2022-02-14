Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Feb. 14, 2018 at 10:01 AM

On This Day: Arizona admitted as 48th state

On Feb. 14, 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th member of the United States.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Arizona admitted as 48th state
Hualapai tribal member Sylvia Quertz stands at the edge of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon West, Ariz., on March 28, 2007. On February 14, 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th member of the United States. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1779, British navigator and explorer James Cook, first known European to reach the Hawaiian Islands, was stabbed to death by island natives while investigating the theft of a boat.

Advertisement

In 1849, James Polk became the first U.S. president to be photographed while in office. The photographer was Mathew Brady, who is famous for his Civil War pictures.

In 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd member of the United States.

In 1903, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt signed a law creating the Department of Commerce and Labor.

In 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th member of the United States.

In 1920, the League of Women Voters was formed in Chicago.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1929, in what became known as the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre," gunmen believed to be working for Prohibition-era crime boss Al Capone killed seven members of the rival George "Bugs" Moran gang in a Chicago garage.

In 1949, Israel's legislature, the Knesset, convened for the first time.

Advertisement

In 1989, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini, offended by The Satanic Verses, called on Muslims to kill its author, Salman Rushdie. He offered a $1 million reward for Rushdie's death, sending the writer into hiding. Iran rescinded the death sentence in 1998.

In 1990, 90 people were killed and 56 injured in the crash of an Indian Airlines Airbus 320, about 50 yards short of a runway in Bangalore, India.

In 1994, a convicted serial killer who admitted killing 55 people -- Andrei Chikatilo -- was executed by a firing squad in a Russian prison.

In 2005, former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was assassinated. Twenty-one others died with him.

File Photo by Mohammed Tawil/UPI

In 2005, video-sharing website YouTube was founded by former PayPal employees. The company was purchased by Google a year and a half later for $1.65 billion.

In 2011, Chevron was ordered to pay $8.6 billion to clean up oil pollution in a rain forest area in northeastern Ecuador.

In 2018, a 19-year-old who had been expelled for discipline problems walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and fatally shot 17 people, including 14 students.

Advertisement

In 2021, Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 after pulling ahead of the pack following a fiery crash in the last lap.

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

Read More

Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation UPI Archives: Old London Bridge to move to Arizona

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
On Feb. 14, 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th member of the United States.
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
World News // 8 hours ago
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring to justice members of a mob who lynched a man accused of setting fire to pages torn from a Holy Koran.
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- No survivors were found after a plane crashed near an airport in Kansas on Sunday, authorities said.
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday urged Israelis to leave Ukraine on one of the dwindling number of flights set to depart from Kyiv this week amid fears of an impending Russian invasion.
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases are on the decline throughout the United States and states are beginning to lift restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested Friday in Utah for cutting the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week
Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. 
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
World News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a 1% weekly decline in deaths and 19% drop in cases as only Russia, Germany, Netherlands and South Korea set national daily marks among large nations in the past week.
Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay
World News // 13 hours ago
Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The ROC took gold in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after training for the women's downhill skiing event was canceled over snow.
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
World News // 15 hours ago
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada is set to reopen Sunday as police continued to arrest "Freedom Convoy" protesters, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Father 'confident' remains of Susan Powell found after search renewed
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
Rare hemorrhagic fever found in Britain for the first time in more than a decade
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement