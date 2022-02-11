Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Whitney Houston found dead at age 48

On Feb. 11, 2012, Whitney Houston, an American pop singing star who sold millions of albums and starred in movies, was found dead in a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel room.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Whitney Houston found dead at age 48
Singer Whitney Houston died at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on February 11, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1858, French peasant girl Bernadette Soubirous said the Virgin Mary appeared to her at Lourdes.

Advertisement

In 1929, a Lateran treaty signed in Italy recognized the sovereignty of Vatican City.

In 1929, Miss Bobbi Trout, an 18-year-old "Tomboy" who took up flying to avoid dish-washing, broke three world aviation records.

In 1941, Glenn Miller's Chattanooga Choo Choo was awarded the first gold record, given for sales of 1 million copies.

In 1945, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin ended a wartime conference at Yalta.

UPI File Photo

In 1965, U.S. and South Vietnamese planes made their first bombing raids on North Vietnam.

In 1970, Japan put a satellite, Ohsumi, in space, following the Soviet Union, the United States and France.

In 1990, Nelson Mandela, leader of the movement to end South African apartheid, was released after 27 years in prison.

Advertisement

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major said Queen Elizabeth II would pay income tax on her personal income as well as being subject to capital and inheritance levies.

In 2006, U.S. adventurer Steve Fossett broke the solo flight record when he landed near Bournemouth, England, covering 24,997 miles after taking off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida four days earlier.

In 2009, a long, bitter political fight in Zimbabwe apparently was resolved when President Robert Mugabe swore in opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as prime minister.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2011, Hosni Mubarak stepped down after nearly 30 years as president of Egypt, bowing to intense public pressure to resign after 18 days of massive, often violent protests that spawned a reported death toll of more than 800 people. Mubarak, 82, ceded power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

In 2012, Whitney Houston, an American pop singing star who sold millions of albums and starred in movies, was found dead in a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel room. The Los Angeles coroner said the 48-year-old entertainer died of accidental drowning in her bathtub but that cocaine and heart disease also played a role.

Advertisement

In 2014, an Algerian Hercules C-130 military plane crashed into a mountain in eastern Algeria, killing 77 people, including civilians. There was one survivor, a soldier.

In 2016, the last four remaining armed occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon surrendered after a 41-day standoff that left one dead.

In 2018, a passenger jet carrying 71 people on board crashed after takeoff from a Moscow airport, killing all on board.

In 2021, President Joe Biden officially ended a national emergency declaration at the United States' southern border that allowed former President Donald Trump two years ago to divert federal funds to build his border wall.

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Brandy looks back on 'Cinderella' and Whitney Houston: 'I'm still not over it' UPI Archives: Coroner: Houston used cocaine, drowned

Latest Headlines

Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New York City prosecutor has indicted a man with murder for brutally beating an Asian immigrant who died months later in hospital from his injuries.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
On Feb. 11, 2012, Whitney Houston, an American pop singing star who sold millions of albums and starred in movies, was found dead.
Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
World News // 5 hours ago
Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five family members were sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison Thursday for running a sex trafficking organization.
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three former defense contractor executives were indicted Thursday for allegedly making unlawful contributions to the re-election campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for five days.
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden warns Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' amid Russia threat
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Americans in Ukraine to "leave now" citing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two Dallas police officers face felony assault charges stemming from protest
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Two Dallas police officers accused of injuring protesters during a 2020 demonstration were charged Thursday with a number of counts, prosecutors announced.
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week
AccuWeather forecasters say the chances are increasing that a storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard and deliver some accumulating snow to areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
World News // 9 hours ago
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced Thursday she will resign, saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership.
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sarah Palin testifies in defamation trial against New York Times
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin again took the witness stand Thursday and called a New York Times opinion piece about her "devastating."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
Iran unveils missile with 900-mile range
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
New Zealand police arrest 120 anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement