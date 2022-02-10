Trending
Feb. 10, 2022

On This Day: 4 photojournalists die in Vietnam War helicopter crash

On Feb. 10, 1971, four photojournalists died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.

By UPI Staff
On February 10, 1971, news photographers (l-r) Keisaburo Shimamoto, Newsweek Henri Huet, AP Larry Burrows LIFE Magazine and Kent Potter, UPI, board a Vietnamese Huey helicopter in Lang Vei on the Vietnam-Laos border to cover Lam Son 719, a South Vietnamese invasion of Laos intended to cut the Ho Chi Minh trail. The chopper was shot down a few minutes later and exploded. It was the worst single loss of news media members during the Vietnam War. File Photo by Sergio Ortiz

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years' War between Britain and Spain and also the French and Indian War, with France ceding Quebec to Great Britain.

In 1870, the Young Women's Christian Association was founded in New York.

In 1897, the slogan "All The News That's Fit To Print" first appeared on Page One of The New York Times.

In 1931, New Delhi was made the capital of India.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was returned to the United States by Russia in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when an aircraft carrier and a destroyer collided off New South Wales, Australia.

In 1971, four photojournalists -- Kent Potter of United Press International, Henry Huet of the Associated Press, Larry Burrows of Life magazine and Keisaburo Shimamoto of Newsweek -- died after the South Vietnamese air force helicopter they were in was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War.

In 1992, an Indianapolis jury convicted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the rape of a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three.

In 1996, a computer -- IBM's Deep Blue -- won a game against world champion chess player Garry Kasparov. But Kasparov won three games and drew two others in winning the overall match with Deep Blue.

In 2007, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. David Petraeus assumed control of the U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He described his new job as "hard but not hopeless."

File Photo by G. Fabiano/UPI

In 2011, a 14-year-old suicide bomber in a school uniform attacked an army parade ground in Pakistan, killing at least 27 soldiers and injuring more than 40 others.

In 2013, the northeastern United States was digging out from a monster snowstorm that killed nine people and left at least 400,000 households without power.

In 2021, scientists in France announced that an 18,000-year-old conch shell is believed to be the world's oldest known wind instrument. It was discovered in the Marsoulas Cave in the Pyrenees mountain range in 1931.

