Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Anna Nicole Smith dies at age 39

On Feb. 8, 2007, Anna Nicole Smith, a 39-year-old actor, model and tabloid fixture, was found dead in a Hollywood, Fla., hotel.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Anna Nicole Smith dies at age 39
Actress Anna Nicole Smith, pictured in an April 7, 2005, file photo at New York's Grand Central Station, died after collapsing in a hotel in Hollywood, Fla., on February 8, 2007. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1587, Mary Queen of Scots was beheaded, charged with conspiring to kill England's Queen Elizabeth I.

Advertisement

In 1692, a doctor in Massachusetts Bay Colony said two village girls were possibly bewitched, a charge that set off the Salem witch trials.

In 1693, the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., was granted a charter by Britain's King William III.

In 1725, Peter the Great, emperor of Russia, died and was succeeded by his wife, Catherine.

UPI File Photo

In 1915, D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation, a landmark in the history of cinema and the first American full-length motion picture, opened in Los Angeles and was immediately a smash hit though many found its treatment of race offensive.

In 1933, two British Royal Air Force pilots landed at Walvis Bay, 800 miles north of Cape Town, South Africa, setting a non-stop flight record after traveling 5,175 miles from England.

In 1960, groundbreaking got underway for the first plaques installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which honored Olive Borden, Ronald Colman, Louise Fazenda, Preston Foster, Burt Lancaster, Edward Sedgwick, Ernest Torrence and Joanne Woodward.

Advertisement

In 1974, three U.S. Skylab astronauts ended an 84-day orbital flight.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1983, a group of gunmen stole one the world's most valuable racehorses, Shergar, from a stud farm in Ireland. The kidnappers demanded a $3.1 million ransom, but negotiations proved fruitless and the horse was never seen again.

In 1993, at least 132 people were killed when a Russian-made Tupolev jetliner flying for Iran Air Tours collided with a Sukhoi military aircraft near Tehran.

In 2002, the Olympic Winter Games opened in Salt Lake City.

In 2007, Anna Nicole Smith, a 39-year-old actor, model and tabloid fixture, was found dead in a Hollywood, Fla., hotel. Her death was attributed to accidental sedative overdose.

In 2021, health officials in South Africa paused the country's rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after a study showed it was not as effective against a variant of the coronavirus first reported there.

File Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Police release Anna Nicole 911 tape UPI Archives: Family, friends bury Anna Nicole Smith

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Top News // 5 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
On Feb. 8, 2007, Anna Nicole Smith, a 39-year-old actor, model and tabloid fixture, was found dead in a Hollywood, Fla., hotel.
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's top science adviser, Eric Lander, resigned Monday after an investigation found "credible evidence" he bullied and demeaned subordinates.
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration last year quietly added former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to a list barring entry to the United States of dozens of Central American officials accused of corruption.
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration had to retrieve 15 boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Billionaire technology investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his current term expires, the company announced Monday.
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-4 to overturn a district court's ruling ordering Alabama to redraw election maps found to violate the Voting Rights Act, allowing them to remain in place.
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California health officials announced Monday the state's current COVID-19 rules mandating near-universal indoor face coverings will not be renewed after they expire next week.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Police said a suspect remains armed and dangerous after one person was killed and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington on Monday.
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
World News // 19 hours ago
France's Macron calls for 'de-escalation' of Ukraine crisis in Putin meeting
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he's hoping to help deescalate the Russian-Western crisis over Ukraine in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday in Moscow.
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The IRS on Monday said it will "transition away" from requiring taxpayers to verify their identities through facial recognition software to access their online accounts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement