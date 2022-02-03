Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 15th Amendment ratified

On Feb. 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It decreed that the right to vote shall not be denied on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: 15th Amendment ratified
An 1870 print celebrating the passage of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On February 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It decreed that the right to vote shall not be denied on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude. File Photo by Thomas Kelly/Library of Congress

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1690, Massachusetts Colony issued the first paper money in America.

Advertisement

In 1783, Spain recognized the independence of the United States from Great Britain.

In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It decreed that the right to vote shall not be denied on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment, allowing establishment of an income tax, became part of the U.S. Constitution after ratification by Wyoming.

In 1917, the United States severed relations with Germany following the former's announcing its intention of waging unrestricted submarine warfare the previous day, on Feb. 2, 1917.

In 1924, Woodrow Wilson, the 28th president of the United States, died in Washington at the age of 67.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1959, singers Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Ritchie Valens, and their pilot, Roger Peterson, were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Advertisement

In 1966, the Soviet Union accomplished the first controlled landing on the moon when the unmanned spacecraft Luna 9 touched down on the Ocean of Storms.

In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law by U.S. President Richard Nixon.

In 1994, the United States ended a trade embargo on Vietnam after 19 years.

In 1994, Space Shuttle Discovery blasted off into space with the first Russian cosmonaut aboard a U.S. spacecraft.

In 1998, Texas executed Karla Faye Tucker, the first female inmate to be put to death by the state in 135 years.

In 1998, a U.S. Marine jet clipped a cable car wire in a northern Italian ski resort, killing 20 people.

In 2004, the discovery of the lethal poison ricin in the mailroom of U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., the Senate majority leader, forced the temporary closing of three Senate office buildings in Washington.

File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

In 2005, 104 people aboard an Afghan airliner died when it crashed in the mountains near Kabul. It was Afghanistan's worst air disaster.

Advertisement

In 2006, an Egyptian ferry sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt, an accident that killed nearly 1,000 people.

In 2009, Eric Holder became the first African-American attorney general, succeeding Michael Mukasey under the Obama administration.

In 2011, the New York City Council approved a measure banning smoking in 1,700 parks and along 14 miles of beaches.

In 2021, the United States signed a five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with Russia.

Read More

UPI Archives: Justice Marshall: Framers devised defective government

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: U.S. special forces conducts 'successful' counterterrorism mission in Syria
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Pentagon: U.S. special forces conducts 'successful' counterterrorism mission in Syria
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said early Thursday that U.S. special operations forces have conducted a "successful" counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
On Feb. 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified.
DHS: Last Afghan evacuees housed at Fort Pickett resettled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS: Last Afghan evacuees housed at Fort Pickett resettled
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said the last Afghan evacuees being housed at Virginia's Fort Pickett have been resettled in U.S. communities.
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers makes first court appearance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers makes first court appearance
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man accused of killing two people including a police officer at Virginia's Bridgewater College on Tuesday has been arranged.
U.S. rejects use of testimony obtained by torture in Guantanamo detainee trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. rejects use of testimony obtained by torture in Guantanamo detainee trial
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. will not use statements obtained through torture during any stage of the legal proceedings concerning a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of being the mastermind behind a fatal bombing of a Navy destroyer in 2000.
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Students identified as suspects in Minnesota school shooting
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday identified the suspects in a fatal Minnesota school shooting as two students.
FBI investigating rash of HBCU bomb threats as hate crime
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI investigating rash of HBCU bomb threats as hate crime
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI said its Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating a recent series of bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities as a hate crime.
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S.
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and about 100 million people in the United States were under some type of severe weather warning Wednesday as forecasters say a large swath of the country will see storms.
USA Swimming says elite transgender athletes must undergo panel review
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USA Swimming says elite transgender athletes must undergo panel review
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- USA Swimming will form a three-person panel of medical experts to determine whether a transgender woman can compete in an elite women's swim competition, the organization announced Tuesday.
Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Aaron Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts related to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while dressed as a caveman and wearing a stolen police vest and shield.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Erin O'Toole out as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement