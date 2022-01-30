Advertisement
Jan. 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Bloody Sunday' massacre rocks Northern Ireland

On Jan. 30, 1972, in what became known as "Bloody Sunday," 13 Roman Catholics were killed by British troops during a banned civil rights march in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

By UPI Staff
A mural depicts depicts the massacre known as Bloody Sunday in Derry, Northern Ireland, on January 30, 1972. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1649, British King Charles I was beheaded by order of Parliament.

In 1798, the first fight to break out on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives began when one congressman spat in another's face.

In 1835, a gunman fired twice on Andrew Jackson, the first attempt on the life of a U.S. president. Jackson wasn't injured.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as chancellor of Germany.

In 1943, the British air force bombed Berlin in a daylight raid timed to coincide with a speech by Herman Goering marking Adolf Hitler's 10th year in power.

In 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 1968, Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army forces launched a massive attack, known as the Tet Offensive, against South Vietnam, the United States, and their allies.

In 1969, the Beatles staged an impromptu concert on the roof of Apple Records in London. The event, which became part of the documentary film Let It Be, was the last public appearance by the band.

In 1972, in what became known as "Bloody Sunday," 13 Roman Catholics were killed by British troops during a banned civil rights march in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A 14th person died from injuries several months later.

In 1979, the Iranian government announced it would let Shiite Muslim leader Ayatollah Khomeini return from exile. Washington responded by ordering the evacuation of all U.S. dependents from Iran.

UPI File Photo

In 1993, parents donated portions of their own lungs to their daughter with cystic fibrosis in a pioneering transplant surgery in Los Angeles.

In 2000, Kenya Airways Flight 431 crashed into the sea off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, killing 169 people. Ten people survived.

In 2003, a U.S. judge sentenced Richard Reid to life in prison for trying to set off plastic explosives in his shoes on a trans-Atlantic flight in 2001.

In 2011, international aid groups said red tape and corruption in Haiti were withholding a massive array of supplies a year after a catastrophic earthquake struck the country.

In 2020, World Health Organization officials declared the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak -- later to be dubbed COVID-19 -- a public health emergency of international concern.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Tennessee deputy convicted of federal civil rights offenses
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former chief deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee was convicted of federal civil rights offenses on Friday, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nils Lofgren joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell in pulling music from Spotify
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Nils Lofgren, the renowned rock guitarist and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in pulling his music from Spotify.
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Security agency director urges governors to teach cybersecurity basics
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging investments in cybersecurity education for Americans of all ages, including public officials and their staffs.
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor declares disaster emergency after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Allegheny County after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh.
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
World News // 9 hours ago
Former Kansas teacher charged for leading all-female ISIS battalion
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A former Kansas teacher has been arrested and charged with federal crimes for allegedly organizing and leading the all-female ISIS battalion Khatiba Nusaybah, the Justice Department announced Saturday.
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sen. Mitt Romney tests COVID-19 positive in breakthrough case
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Winter snowstorm hits Northeast, causing power outages, canceled flights
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A winter snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Saturday morning, causing power outages in the region and forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
World News // 12 hours ago
Australia will spend record $35M to protect native koalas
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Australian government said Saturday it plans to spend about $35 million to protect native koalas and boost recovery efforts.
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
S.C. judge under consideration for Supreme Court nod, White House says
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Julianna Michelle Childs, a federal judge for South Carolina since 2010, is under consideration to fulfill President Joe Biden's campaign pledge of placing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the White House says
