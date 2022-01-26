Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash

On Jan. 26, 2020, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant hugs his daughter Gianna Bryant following a hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on February 19, 2011. The two died January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1788, the first shipload of British convicts arrived in Australia. The establishment of an Australian prison colony was aimed at relieving overcrowding in British prisons.

Advertisement

In 1837, Michigan joined the United States as the 26th state.

In 1861, Louisiana seceded from the United States.

In 1875, the electric dental drill was patented by George Green of Kalamazoo, Mich.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1918, to promote food conservation during World War I, the U.S. government called for one meatless day, two wheatless days and two porkless days each week.

In 1950, India ceased to be a British dominion and became the Republic of India, the most populous democracy in the world.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy named Dr. Janet Travell of New York City as his personal White House physician -- the first woman ever to be given such an assignment.

In 1988, The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre in New York.

Advertisement

In 1990, hurricane-force winds pounded the British Isles and much of Northern Europe, killing at least 92 people and knocking out power to nearly 1 million people.

In 1998, in response to allegations that he had an affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, U.S. President Bill Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

In 2001, a magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck western India, killing more than 20,000 people, injuring tens of thousands and causing billions of dollars in damage.

UPI File Photo

In 2009, a 33-year-old single California mother, Nadya Suleman, who already had six children, gave birth to eight babies, only the second set of octuplets ever to be born alive in the United States. She became known as "Octomom."

In 2016, one of the occupiers in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff in Oregon, LaVoy Finicum, was fatally shot by state troopers during a confrontation at a roadblock. Officers said he was reaching for a gun when they fired on him.

Advertisement

In 2019, Naomi Osaka beat Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open, becoming Asia's first No. 1 ranked player in tennis.

In 2020, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

In 2021, the world surpassed the grim milestone of 100 million cases of COVID-19, about 13 months after China first detected what public health officials described as mysterious cases of pneumonia.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa remembers husband, daughter at LA memorial UPI Archives: NTSB: Kobe Bryant's helicopter showed no signs of engine failure

Latest Headlines

California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has reached a deal with state lawmakers to ensure workers get up to two weeks paid leave if they fall sick with COVID-19.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
Top News // 55 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
On Jan. 26, 2020, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash.
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Melanie Stansbury has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding her name to the growing list of Congress members who have contracted the disease.
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at bolstering U.S. chip manufacturing and improving the nation's ability to compete against China.
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Russia added opposition leader Alexei Navalny and several of his top aides to its terrorists and extremists list on Tuesday.
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced she will seek another term in Congress as she runs for re-election in 2022.
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An appeals court judge ruled Tuesday that New York's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as litigation on the COVID-19 mitigating measure continues.
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
World News // 7 hours ago
UNICEF calls for children to be evacuated from Syrian prison
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund on Tuesday called on the international community to help more than 800 children imprisoned in a military detention facility in northeast Syria.
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday approved a pair of arms sales totaling $2.5 billion to Egypt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
New York City Mayor Eric Adams rolls out plan to stop gun violence
New York City Mayor Eric Adams rolls out plan to stop gun violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement