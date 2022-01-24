On This Day: Moscow airport suicide bombing kills 37

1/4

Ambulances wait outside Domodedovo airport in Moscow after an explosion on January 24, 2011. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1848, gold was discovered at John Sutter's mill near Sacramento. The discovery touched off the great gold rush of 1849. Advertisement

In 1908, the first Boy Scout troop was organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell, a general in the British army.

In 1916, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an income tax was constitutional.

In 1939, 20 divisions of General Francisco Franco's Fascist armies smashed through the Llobregat River defense line west of Barcelona, closing in on Spain's most important city.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy denied that the United States had planned to provide air cover for the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, a charge made by Anti-Castro refugee leaders, including Antonio de Varona, vice president of the Cuban Revolutionary Council, but later withdrawn.

In 1965, former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill died at age 90.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1984, Apple's Macintosh computer went on sale. Price tag: $2,495.

Advertisement

In 1993, retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the nation's highest court, died of cardiac arrest at age 84.

In 2008, Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi resigned after losing a confidence vote in the Senate.

In 2011, a suicide bomb attack at Moscow's Domodedovo airport international arrival gate killed 37 people and injured more than 170 others.

In 2013, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced U.S. citizen David Coleman Headley to 35 years in prison for his role in a 2008 terror attack that killed 160 people in Mumbai.

In 2018, a Michigan judge sentenced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for molesting some 168 women and girls.

In 2021, broadcasting legend Larry King died at a hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 87.