Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Moscow airport suicide bombing kills 37

On Jan. 24, 2011, a suicide bomb attack at Moscow's Domodedovo airport international arrival gate killed 37 people and injured more than 170 others.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Moscow airport suicide bombing kills 37
Ambulances wait outside Domodedovo airport in Moscow after an explosion on January 24, 2011. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1848, gold was discovered at John Sutter's mill near Sacramento. The discovery touched off the great gold rush of 1849.

Advertisement

In 1908, the first Boy Scout troop was organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell, a general in the British army.

In 1916, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an income tax was constitutional.

In 1939, 20 divisions of General Francisco Franco's Fascist armies smashed through the Llobregat River defense line west of Barcelona, closing in on Spain's most important city.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy denied that the United States had planned to provide air cover for the ill-fated Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, a charge made by Anti-Castro refugee leaders, including Antonio de Varona, vice president of the Cuban Revolutionary Council, but later withdrawn.

In 1965, former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill died at age 90.

File Photo courtesy Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museums

In 1984, Apple's Macintosh computer went on sale. Price tag: $2,495.

Advertisement

In 1993, retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the nation's highest court, died of cardiac arrest at age 84.

In 2008, Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi resigned after losing a confidence vote in the Senate.

In 2011, a suicide bomb attack at Moscow's Domodedovo airport international arrival gate killed 37 people and injured more than 170 others.

In 2013, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced U.S. citizen David Coleman Headley to 35 years in prison for his role in a 2008 terror attack that killed 160 people in Mumbai.

In 2018, a Michigan judge sentenced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for molesting some 168 women and girls.

In 2021, broadcasting legend Larry King died at a hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Court sentences 4 men for roles in 2011 attack on Moscow airport UPI Archives: Chechen rebel leader claims Moscow bombing

Latest Headlines

UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi
World News // 3 hours ago
UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates early Monday said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed Houthi rebels amid a recent increase in fighting between the two sides.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
On Jan. 24, 2011, a suicide bomb attack at Moscow's Domodedovo airport international arrival gate killed 37 people and injured more than 170 others.
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
World News // 1 hour ago
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler known for having helped establish the look of the 1980s has died. He was 73.
COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
World News // 14 hours ago
COVID-19 cases subside to 8% weekly rise but India, Brazil, Japan surge
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Two months after the COVID-19 Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, cases have subsided to an 8% weekly rise, including decreases in some world hotspots but spikes in India, Brazil and Japan.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
World News // 5 hours ago
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced Sunday that he was resigning, citing a lack of tools afforded his position by the Constitution to aid the country suffering amid a national crisis.
Blinken: U.S. to respond if 'additional Russian force' enters Ukraine
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. to respond if 'additional Russian force' enters Ukraine
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that the United States will respond if "a single additional Russian force" enters Ukraine.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
World News // 9 hours ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said she has canceled her wedding as the nation has entered its highest level of COVID-19 restrictions after reporting a cluster of Omicron cases.
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Sunday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr.
De Armas fans sue Universal over absence from 'Yesterday'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
De Armas fans sue Universal over absence from 'Yesterday'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Fans of Ana de Armas have filed a lawsuit against Universal Pictures alleging they were tricked into renting "Yesterday" because the actress appeared in the trailer despite her absence from the film.
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of people marched on Washington, D.C., on Sunday in opposition of vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
LG launches new digital medical device for pain
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
French adventurer, 75, dies while rowing across Atlantic Ocean
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement