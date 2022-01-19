Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Ex-Rep. Bob Ney sentenced in Jack Abramoff scandal

On Jan. 19, 2007, former U.S. Rep. Bob Ney, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Ex-Rep. Bob Ney sentenced in Jack Abramoff scandal
Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, speaks to the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington on April 19, 2005. On January 19, 2007, Ney, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, Georgia seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy.

Advertisement

In 1920, threats against the life of Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer, because of his activities in suppressing criminal radicalism, led officials to take every precaution to guard the head of the Justice Department.

In 1938, the Spanish Nationalist air force bombed Barcelona and Valencia, killing 700 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

In 1961, President Eisenhower met with his successor, John F. Kennedy, to complete plans for the transition of power. Both met privately at first before conferring with the incoming and outgoing secretaries of State, Treasury and Defense.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected prime minister of India.

In 1975, China published a new Constitution that adopted the precepts and policies of Mao Zedong.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1977, U.S. President Gerald Ford pardoned Iva Toguri D'Aquino, who had been convicted of treason for her World War II Japanese propaganda broadcasts as Tokyo Rose.

Advertisement

In 1983, police in Bolivia arrested Klaus Barbie, the so-called Butcher of Lyons. Barbie was a Nazi Gestapo chief accused of for the capture, torture and deaths of thousands of Jewish people and French resistance workers in Lyon, France.

In 1995, Russian forces captured the presidential palace in the rebel republic of Chechnya.

In 2007, former U.S. Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. Ney was released after 17 months.

In 2021, the United States recorded a milestone 400,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Ney, facing expulsion, resigns from House UPI Archives: Former staffer got Ney on tape

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
Top News // 31 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
On Jan. 19, 2007, former U.S. Rep. Bob Ney, the only member of Congress to plead guilty in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years.
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have filed a slew of charges including manslaughter against three Sharon Hill police officers in connection the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl at a football game last summer.
Internet watchdog warns Olympic Games app has security, censorship flaws
World News // 2 hours ago
Internet watchdog warns Olympic Games app has security, censorship flaws
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Internet watchdog Citizen Lab is sounding the alarm over security and censorship issues with a smartphone application mandated for use by all attendees of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
U.S. sanctions 3 Lebanese businessmen, tourism company for aiding Hezbollah
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 3 Lebanese businessmen, tourism company for aiding Hezbollah
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday blacklisted three Lebanese men accused of being financiers for Hezbollah and a tourism company they own and operate.
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
World News // 5 hours ago
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- An auction for a Roman villa featuring a ceiling mural by Italian painter Caravaggio that is at the center of an inheritance dispute was rescheduled after failing to receive any bidders.
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Russia has moved troops to Belarus for joint military exercises that are raising worldwide concern over the possibility of a plan to invade Ukraine.
1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- One woman is dead and eight people were injured after an explosion at an apartment building in the Longwood area of the Bronx in New York City on Tuesday morning.
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19-related list of destinations to avoid traveling to, reports CNN.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The fate of a Pissarro painting estimated at $40 million rests in the hands of the Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a long-running case concerning ownership of the painting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement