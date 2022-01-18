Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Borge Ousland completes 1st solo trek across Antarctica

On Jan. 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Borge Ousland completes 1st solo trek across Antarctica
On January 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland (R) completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone. File Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1778, James Cook became the first European to reach the Hawaiian Islands. He called them the Sandwich Islands.

Advertisement

In 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor.

In 1919, world leaders gathered in Paris to begin a peace conference after the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson used the negotiations to push his idea of an international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations.

In 1935, an additional 98 individuals were sentenced, 19 to prison and 79 to exile, for playing a role in the assassination of Sergei Kirov as Josef Stalin ruled unchallenged throughout Soviet Russia.

In 1969, as he prepared for the peaceful transfer of power, President Lyndon Johnson put his faith in history that his record of public service and accomplishments would serve as a fitting legacy.

UPI File Photo

In 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family. They had been rescinded for Thorpe's having played professional baseball. He won gold medals in 1912 in the pentathlon and decathlon.

Advertisement

In 1990, authorities arrested Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry on narcotics charges after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to record him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge.

In 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

In 2007, Venezuelan lawmakers voted to allow President Hugo Chavez to rule by decree for 18 months.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2010, Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981 and was later forgiven by the pontiff, was released from a Turkish prison.

In 2011, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest among a group of police recruits in Tikrit, Iraq, killing at least 60 people and injuring 150 others.

In 2013, Algerian forces freed more than 600 hostages held by Islamist militants at a gas plant in Amenas.

In 2021, Brazil began administering COVID-19 vaccines to its citizens for the first time after granting emergency authorization to vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

Advertisement

File Photo by Fernando Bizerra/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Norwegian reaches South Pole First woman of color completes solo expedition in Antarctica

Latest Headlines

North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
World News // 7 minutes ago
North Korea says latest launch was test of tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea confirmed the accuracy of a pair of tactical guided missiles in its latest launch, state-run media said Tuesday, as the secretive regime continues a series of weapons tests.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Top News // 12 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
On Jan. 18, 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
World News // 24 minutes ago
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand officials confirmed Tuesday that at least two people have died following Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga that left extensive damage in its wake.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joins Illinois gubernatorial race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joins Illinois gubernatorial race
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced his candidacy for governor of Illinois on Monday, becoming the latest Republican to announce a challenge against Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Appeals court sends Texas abortion law challenge to state Supreme Court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court sends Texas abortion law challenge to state Supreme Court
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday sent a challenge to Texas' six-week abortion law by abortion clinics to the state's Supreme Court for further interpretation.
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment for use
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced it has authorized Pfizer's at-home coronavirus antiviral pill treatment for use by adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
World News // 14 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen after deadly Dhabi airport attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Saudi-led coalition said late Monday it retaliated against the Houthi militia in Yemen after the rebels claimed responsibility for a rare drone attack that caused three oil tankers to explode in the UAE.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
World News // 6 hours ago
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation meets with Ukraine leaders in Kyiv
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of seven U.S. senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Monday in a show of support for the country against possible Russian military aggression.
Family of Amazon driver killed in Illinois tornado files wrongful death lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Family of Amazon driver killed in Illinois tornado files wrongful death lawsuit
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The family of Austin McEwen, one of six employees who died in a collapse at an Illinois Amazon facility that was struck by tornadoes, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
World News // 7 hours ago
Report: At least seven killed by Sudanese forces in anti-coup protests
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sudanese security forces shot and killed at least seven protesters during anti-coup rallies on Monday, a civilian doctors group claimed on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement