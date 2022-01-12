Trending
On This Day: Kenesaw Mountain Landis becomes 1st MLB commissioner

On Jan. 12, 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Kenesaw Mountain Landis becomes 1st MLB commissioner
Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, commissioner of baseball, assumes his characteristic pose for the cameramen as he takes in the 1937 All-Star game in Washington, D.C., on July 7, 1937. On January 12, 1921, Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie lined up with the anti-trust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt as against the trust dissolution plans of President Taft today in testimony before the Stanley Committee.

In 1919, UP correspondent John Graudenz arrested by German troops while en route to the scene of an attack in Berlin, he was later released.

In 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.

In 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., became the first woman elected to serve a full term as a United States senator.

In 1943, the U.S. wartime Office of Price Administration said standard frankfurters would be replaced during World War II by "Victory Sausages" consisting of a mixture of meat and soy meal.

In 1986, U.S. Rep. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., traveled into space aboard the shuttle Columbia.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton asked Attorney General Janet Reno to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the Whitewater land deal affair that involved him and the first lady. Reno names New York lawyer Robert Fiske.

In 2006, about 350 people were crushed to death by a stampeding crowd at the entrance to Jamarat Bridge in Mina, Saudi Arabia, during a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In 2010, a magnitude-7 earthquake dealt Haiti and its capital Port-au-Prince a catastrophic blow, killing at least 100,000 people. The massive quake crippled the already-strained infrastructure of the island nation and sparked a cholera outbreak that killed thousands over the next several years.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2014, Six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States) and Iran agreed on a plan to restrict Iranian nuclear operations in return for the easing of some economic sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said, "We've taken a critical, significant step forward towards reaching a verifiable resolution that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."

In 2021, Vice President Mike Pence declined to invoke the 25th Amendment to deem President Donald Trump unfit for office after the latter was accused of inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol.

File Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI

