Advertisement
Top News
Jan. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Antonio Guterres becomes U.N. secretary-general

On Jan. 1, 2017, Portugal's Antonio Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon of South Korea as secretary-general of the United Nations.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Antonio Guterres becomes U.N. secretary-general
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks outside the Children's Museum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, August 28, 2017. On January 1, 2017, Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon of South Korea as secretary-general of the United Nations. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 45 B.C., New Year's Day was celebrated on Jan. 1 for the first time as the Julian calendar took effect.

Advertisement

In 1801, Ceres, classified as a dwarf planet, was discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi.

In 1803, two months after his defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte's colonial forces, Jean-Jacques Dessalines proclaimed the independence of Saint-Domingue, renaming it Haiti after its original Arawak name.

In 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation, introduced the previous September by Abraham Lincoln, took effect. It declared freedom for slaves in all areas of the Confederacy that were still in rebellion against the Union.

In 1890, the first Tournament of Roses parade took place in Pasadena, Calif.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 1892, Ellis Island opened in New York Harbor.

In 1902, the University of Michigan beat Stanford, 49-0, in the inaugural Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif.

In 1951, the Zenith Radio Corp. of Chicago demonstrated the first pay-per-view television system, offering three movies, April Showers, Welcome Stranger and Homecoming.

In 1959, Fidel Castro declared victory in the Cuban revolution as dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the island.

Advertisement

In 1975, a jury convicted former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell and former White House aides John Ehrlichman and H.R. Haldeman on all counts in the Watergate coverup case.

In 1978, an Air India Boeing 747 carrying 213 people on a flight to Dubai disintegrated in the air shortly after takeoff from a Bombay airport, killing all aboard.

In 1993, the country of Czechoslovakia dissolved with the New Year, replaced by separate Czech Republic and Slovak states.

In 1994, the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States, took effect. Former President H.W. Bush signed the NAFTA agreement in 1992 before he left office.

In 1999, 12 European countries turned in their own currency and adopted a common one, the euro. It was the biggest currency change in history.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

In 2009, police said a fire killed at least 52 people and injured about 100 at the two-story Santika Club in Bangkok. The fire erupted shortly after approximately 1,000 revelers rang in the New Year.

Advertisement

In 2010, a suicide bomber killed nearly 90 people, including children, during a New Year's Day volleyball game in Lakki Marwat in northhwest Pakistan.

In 2014, Colorado became the first state where specialty shops began legally selling small amounts of recreational marijuana.

In 2017, Portugal's Antonio Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon of South Korea as secretary-general of the United Nations.

In 2021, Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Alabama went on to defeat Ohio State 52-24 in the Playoff on Jan. 11, 2021.

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Outgoing U.N. chief to drop ball at Times Square New Year's Eve UPI Archives: Antonio Guterres sworn-in as ninth U.N. secretary general

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
On Jan. 1, 2017, Portugal's Antonio Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon of South Korea as secretary-general of the United Nations.
Mall of America shooting leaves two injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mall of America shooting leaves two injured
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A shooting at the Mall of America left two people injured and the shopping center on a "short lockdown" Friday.
U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. condemns Russia for closing human rights group
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The United States issued a joint statement with several ally nations Friday rebuking a Russian court's decision to "forcibly close" the human rights group International Memorial.
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A judge in Louisiana resigned Friday after she was caught on video repeatedly using a racial slur in reference to a Black burglar earlier this month.
New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New York mandates booster vaccines for college students
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state would be requiring booster vaccines for college students attending schools within the State University of New York and City University of New York systems.
Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has extended operations on theInternational Space Station through 2030 to "enable a seamless transition" to commercial space stations, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Friday.
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
World News // 12 hours ago
Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels nativity scene visit
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis attended a prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, but canceled his customary post-service visit to the life-sized nativity scene in St. Peter's Square to prevent crowds from gathering.
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden OKs disaster declaration for 'historic' Colorado wildfire
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A winter weather storm on Friday may help put out a devastating Colorado wildfire that is already being called the worst in state history.
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Naples Zoo president discusses shooting death of tiger
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- In some of their first comments since a Florida sheriff deputy shot a killed Eko, a rare Malaysian tiger at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, officials said the officer had no other choice.
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- West Virginia regulators granted a crucial permit for the construction of a controversial natural gas pipeline Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
Louisiana judge resigns over racial slur video
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Another earthquake shakes northern South Carolina -- the 6th this week
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
West Virginia approves permit for pipeline construction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement