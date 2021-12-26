Advertisement
Dec. 26, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Jack Johnson is first Black man to win heavyweight title

On Dec. 26, 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African American to win the world heavyweight boxing title.

By UPI Staff
On December 26, 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, American forces under Gen. George Washington, having crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night, defeated Hessian mercenary troops fighting for the British at the Battle of Trenton, N.J.

In 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed an order giving the federal government control over operation of U.S. railroads for the duration of World War I.

In 1966, the first Kwanzaa, created by Maulana Karenga, was observed. The seven-day holiday celebrates African and African-American history and culture.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1972, Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, the focus of a right-to-die case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, died in a Missouri hospital.

In 1996, child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found slain in a basement room of her family's Boulder, Colo., home.

In 2003, more than 26,000 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Bam in southeastern Iran.

In 2003, the death toll was reported at 135 after a Boeing 727 crash in the West African country of Benin.

In 2004, an earthquake-triggered tsunami raced across the Indian Ocean with 40-foot-high waves slamming into India, Thailand, Indonesia and several other countries, killing at least 225,000 people and leaving thousands injured. It was one of the world's worst natural disasters.

File Photo by Jon Gesch/U.S. Navy

In 2006, Gerald R. Ford, 38th president of the United States, died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 93.

In 2012, China opened the world's longest high-speed railway connecting Beijing to the southern city of Guangzhou.

In 2019, the sun and moon gave Earth its final solar eclipse of the decade, viewable across parts of Indonesia, southern India, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

File Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
On Dec. 26, 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title.
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three family members, two dogs die in house fire near Philadelphia
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Three members of one family -- a dad and two sons -- died early Christmas Day in a house fire near Philadelphia that investigators say may have been caused by electrical issues and a dry Christmas tree.
Backcountry skier dies in alanache in Colorado on Christmas Eve
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Backcountry skier dies in alanache in Colorado on Christmas Eve
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A backcountry skier was killed into an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone in Colorado on Christmas Eve, the Colordo Avalanche Information Center said.
Canary Islands volcano eruption declared over after 3 months of activity
World News // 7 hours ago
Canary Islands volcano eruption declared over after 3 months of activity
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The eruption of a volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands in Spain was officially been declared over Saturday after 85 days of activity, including expelling tons of lava and gases.
U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More than 71,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amid surging cases from the Omicron variant that have set daily records in several states.
About 50 cars involved in pileup in northwest Minnesota
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
About 50 cars involved in pileup in northwest Minnesota
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- About 50 vehicles were inviolved in a pileup amid snow conditions along Interstate-94 northwest of the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Major retailers closed, but pharmacies, some eateries open on Christmas
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Christmas Day presented a mixed bag for shoppers and restaurant-goers looking for available locations on Saturday, with almost all big-box retailers closed but some restaurants chains open.
Experts say December was 'ridiculously active' month for tornadoes in U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Experts say December was 'ridiculously active' month for tornadoes in U.S.
There's no question that December has been a month that's featured a host of anomalous weather, including a historic tornado outbreak and record-breaking temperatures, along with the first-ever December derecho.
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California surfer dies after attack by great white shark
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Police in California's central coast said a surfer has died after he was attacked by a great white shark.
At least 16 dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea off Greece
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 16 dead after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea off Greece
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 asylum-seekers died when a smuggling boat carrying them in the Aegean Sea capsized on Friday, Greek military officials said.
