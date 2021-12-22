Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Shoe bomber' foiled on Paris to Miami flight

On Dec. 22, 2001, American Airlines passengers and attendants overpowered a man trying to light a match to detonate powerful explosives hidden in his sneakers on a flight from Paris to Miami.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: 'Shoe bomber' foiled on Paris to Miami flight
On December 22, 2001, American Airlines passengers and attendants overpowered a man -- Richard Reid -- trying to light a match to detonate powerful explosives hidden in his sneakers on a flight from Paris to Miami. File Photo courtesy of the FBI

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1785, the American Continental Navy fleet was organized, consisting of two frigates, two brigs and three schooners. Sailors were paid $8 a month.

Advertisement

In 1894, French Capt. Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason by a military court-martial on flimsy evidence in a highly irregular trial and sentenced to life in prison for his alleged crime of passing military secrets to the Germans. Dreyfus was released from prison in 1899 and officially exonerated in 1906.

In 1944, ordered to surrender by Nazi troops who had his unit trapped south of Bastogne, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge, Gen. Anthony McAuliffe of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division replied with one word: "Nuts!"

In 1984, "subway vigilante" Bernhard Goetz shot and injured four would-be holdup men on a New York City subway. He served eight months in prison for carrying an illegal weapon but was cleared of assault and attempted murder charges.

In 1986, political dissident and Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov and his wife, Yelena Bonner, were allowed to return to Moscow after seven years of internal exile.

Advertisement

Yelena Bonner, wife of Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, waves goodbye as she passes an American flag at Boston’s Logan Airport on May 24, 1986. File Photo by Jim Bourg/UPI

In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last hard-line communist holdout against East Bloc reforms, fell from power in the face of massive demonstrations.

In 1992, all 157 people aboard Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 1103 died when the jetliner crashed, apparently following an in-flight collision with a military plane.

In 2001, American Airlines passengers and attendants overpowered a man, Richard Reid, trying to light a match to detonate powerful explosives hidden in his sneakers on a flight from Paris to Miami. As a result of the incident, U.S. airports began requiring passengers to remove their shoes for screening.

In 2005, Walmart was ordered to pay more than 100,000 California employees $172 million for depriving them of breaks to eat.

In 2006, rape charges were dropped against three former members of the Duke University lacrosse team after the alleged victim said she couldn't be sure she had been raped.

Advertisement

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed into law the repeal of the ban on gays and lesbians from openly serving in the U.S. military. The so-called "Don't Ask Don't Tell" legislation was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1994.

File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

In 2015, SpaceX successfully returned the company's Falcon 9 rocket to Earth, landing it vertically on a landing pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., -- 10 minutes after it blasted-off for its jaunt to space and back.

In 2018, the U.S. government began a record 35-day partial shutdown after the Senate was unable to agree on a funding bill.

In 2020, FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored his 644th career goal for the La Liga squad, surpassing Brazilian legend Pele's all-time record for most goals with a single club.

File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Shoebomber gets life in prison UPI Archives: Prison irritates Richard Reid, shoe bomber

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
On Dec. 22, 2001, American Airlines passengers and attendants overpowered a man trying to light a match to detonate explosives in his sneakers.
Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jurors in Kim Potter ask what to do if they can't reach consensus
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jurors in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter asked the judge what to do if they are unable to reach a consensus as they completed the second day of deliberations Tuesday.
Jurors ask about victims' testimony in second day of Maxwell deliberations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jurors ask about victims' testimony in second day of Maxwell deliberations
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell asked the judge three questions related to the accounts of the women who testified against her.
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 committee to block release of phone records
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to block a subpoena seeking his phone records.
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge has upheld a felony obstruction charge that prosecutors have relied on in proceedings against the Oath Keepers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will allow federal inmates who had previously been released to serve home confinement because of the threat of COVID-19 in prisons to remain at home.
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan hangs three death row prisoners in first executions since 2019
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Japan hanged three death row prisoners, carrying out its first executions since December 2019 and the first under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYC pushes COVID-19 booster shots with $100 incentives
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that his city will start offering $100 incentives to people who get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains Tuesday, bouncing back after three negative sessions fueled by concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden announces more access to COVID-19 tests, military help for hospitals
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- With the Omicron variant rising nationwide, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Tuesday afternoon, announcing changes to his winter COVID-19 plan, including an additional 500 million rapid coronavirus tests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Death toll from Super Typhoon Rai soars to 375 in Philippines
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Judge upholds felony obstruction charge against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
British court orders Dubai ruler to pay Princess Haya, children over $700M
On This Day: Pilgrims arrive at Plymouth, Mass.
On This Day: Pilgrims arrive at Plymouth, Mass.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement