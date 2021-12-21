Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pilgrims arrive at Plymouth, Mass.

On Dec. 21, 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Mass., following a 63-day voyage from England aboard the Mayflower.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Pilgrims arrive at Plymouth, Mass.
On December 21, 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Mass., following a 63-day voyage from England aboard the Mayflower. Image by Henry Bacon/Pilgrim Hall Museum

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1620, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Mass., following a 63-day voyage from England aboard the Mayflower.

Advertisement

In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman completed his Civil War "march to the sea" across the South and arrived in Savannah, Ga.

In 1913, the first crossword puzzle in an American newspaper appeared in The New York Sunday World.

In 1937, Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first full-length animated feature film, premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1958, three months after a new French Constitution was approved, Charles de Gaulle was elected the first president of the Fifth Republic by a sweeping majority of voters.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, Apollo 8, the first manned voyage to orbit the moon, was launched. Apollo 11 was the first mission to put astronauts on the moon's surface.

In 1975, the notorious terrorist Carlos the Jackal led a raid on a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna. German and Arab terrorists stormed in with machine guns, killed three people and took 63 others hostage, including 11 oil ministers. The hostages were later freed.

Advertisement

In 1980, wealthy socialite Martha "Sunny" Crawford von Bulow was found comatose in her Newport, R.I., mansion. Her husband, Claus von Bulow was convicted of attempted murder in a trial that garnered worldwide attention. His conviction was later overturned.

In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded and crashed in Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard and 11 people on the ground for a total death toll of 270.

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

In 1990, a boat carrying about 100 U.S. sailors involved in Operation Desert Shield capsized off the Israeli coast. Twenty-one people died.

In 1991, 11 former Soviet republics declared an end to the Soviet Union and forged a commonwealth that guaranteed independence.

In 1992, 54 people were killed when a chartered jetliner carrying 340 people on a holiday to southern Portugal crashed in bad weather.

In 2009, the U.S. government set a 3-hour limit on the time airlines can keep passengers waiting on a plane without giving them food or letting them off the aircraft.

Advertisement

In 2012, PSY's video for his hit song, "Gangnam Style," became the first to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Even before the milestone, the South Korean rapper's song was the most-watched video on the website.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Plymouth Rock, other Massachusetts landmarks vandalized UPI Archives: Not all Pilgrims were white, historians say

Latest Headlines

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after contact with infected staffer
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after he was in close contact on Friday with a staffer who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First U.S. Omicron-related death reported in Houston
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Health officials in Houston on Monday said a man in his 50s died after contracting the Omicron COVID-19 variant, becoming the first reported death from the new strain in the country.
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
World News // 3 hours ago
Egypt hands down prison sentences to three activists in 2011 uprising
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abd El-Fattah and two other key activists in the country's 2011 uprising to time in prison.
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Prosecutors call Ghislaine Maxwell a 'sophisticated predator'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" during closing arguments Monday.
DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS to make 20,000 additional H-2B visas available for temporary workers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor on Monday announced that it will make 20,000 additional temporary worker visas in winter for the first time.
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
No tsunami risk after earthquake hits California coast, officials say
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of California, setting off warning alarms Monday afternoon, but the U.S. Geological Survey said no risk of a tsunami existed.
Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A new puppy was spotted at the White House as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Commander to their family Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for week as U.S. prepares for Omicron surge
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States is averaging more than 130,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 10% increase in just one week, as officials prepared for a surge triggered by the Omicron variant.
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi took to the streets of New York City on Monday, the first in an expected 50-vehicle fleet.
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. urges Russia to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States urged Russia Monday to de-escalate troop buildup on Ukraine's border amid the Kremlin's warning of military response to NATO's expanding eastward to include Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Push to ban books in Texas schools spreads to public libraries
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Atmospheric river could snarl travel in the West as Christmas nears
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, orthopedic surgeon for 'grievous injuries' because of 'negligence'
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
Southeast soaker could spark severe weather in Florida before Christmas
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
P&G recalls dry shampoo, conditioner sprays over cancer-causing chemical
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement