Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pakistan surrenders in war with Bangladesh

On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Pakistan surrenders in war with Bangladesh
Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the Indian Navy

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1773, about 50 American patriots, protesting the British tax on tea, dumped 342 chests of it into Boston harbor in what became known as the "Boston Tea Party."

Advertisement

In 1835, a fire swept New York City, razing 600 buildings and causing $20 million damage.

In 1893, Anton Dvorak's "New World Symphony" premiered at New York's Carnegie Hall.

In 1907, America's "Great White Fleet" set out on its year-long circumnavigation of the globe on the order of President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1913, British actor Charles Chaplin reported to work at Keystone Studios in Hollywood, launching a legendary film career. The entertainer came to be known for his trademark hat and cane.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1944, Germany launched a counteroffensive in World War II that became known as the Battle of the Bulge.

In 1960, 131 people were killed in the collision of two planes over foggy New York Harbor.

In 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

Advertisement

In 1978, Cleveland, Ohio defaulted on its financial obligations, the first American city to do so since the Great Depression.

In 1989, Walter LeRoy Moody sent his first of four pipe bombs in a waves of attacks that killed two people. His first bomb killed federal judge Robert Vance at his home in Alabama.

In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly repealed a resolution equating Zionism with racism. It had been a major stumbling block in achieving peace in the Middle East.

In 1998, U.S. and British jet fighters began a four-night campaign of bombing more than 100 Iraqi military targets in what was called Operation Desert Fox. The long-threatened action came after the allies concluded Iraq wouldn't cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors.

File Photo by Ian Wagreich/UPI

In 2008, the U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in five years, calling on both sides to step up efforts for a lasting peace and stating that U.S.-brokered talks were "irreversible."

In 2010, Larry King taped his last episode of Larry King Live after 25 years on CNN.

Advertisement

In 2014, Taliban militants attacked a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing more than 140 people, mostly children.

In 2020, a 9-year-old British girl who died of an asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in the world to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Read More

UPI Archives: India recognizes Bangla Desh UPI Archives: India launches air-ground war against Pakistan

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Top News // 57 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence.
Executions declined in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled, report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Executions declined in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled, report says
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States handed out and conducted the fewest number of executions in decades in 2021, but nearly all executions involved prisoners with mental illnesses or intellectual disabilities, an analysis of data revealed
McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading in Goldman Sachs, GreenSky deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading in Goldman Sachs, GreenSky deal
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former McKinsey partner pleaded guilty Wednesday to using information he gained as an adviser to place bets ahead of Goldman Sachs' acquisition of fintech lender GreenSky.
Police expert says Kim Potter used 'inappropriate' force in Daunte Wright shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police expert says Kim Potter used 'inappropriate' force in Daunte Wright shooting
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An expert on police use of force testified Wednesday that former Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer Kim Potter took "inappropriate" actions when she fatally shot Daunte Wright earlier this year.
Alexander & Hornung recalls 2 million pounds of pork products
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alexander & Hornung recalls 2 million pounds of pork products
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Meat producer Alexander & Hornung recalled 2,320,774 pounds of pork products, including fully cooked ham and pepperoni, due to potential Listeria exposure.
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas' highest court for criminal cases on Wednesday struck down a law that allows the attorney general to unilaterally prosecute election cases.
Germany expels Russian diplomats after court declares 2019 killing 'state terrorism'
World News // 8 hours ago
Germany expels Russian diplomats after court declares 2019 killing 'state terrorism'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- German Foreign Minister Annalene Baerbock announced Wednesday that two Russian diplomats had been expelled after a court found a Russian citizen guilty of killing a man in Berlin in an "act of state terrorism."
Two airline CEOs question need for masks in congressional testimony
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Two airline CEOs question need for masks in congressional testimony
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of several major American airlines testified in front of Congress on Wednesday to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic on their industry and how they have used federal aid to mitigate the damage.
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his plan to nominate former diplomat Caroline Kennedy and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan to ambassadorships Wednesday.
Biden pledges to pay all costs for first 30 days of Kentucky damage clean-up
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden pledges to pay all costs for first 30 days of Kentucky damage clean-up
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the federal government would pay "100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work" to help Kentucky recover from the effects of a deadly tornado.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Siberian town topped 100 degrees, a new Arctic record
Siberian town topped 100 degrees, a new Arctic record
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Renowned feminist author and activist bell hooks dies at 69
Renowned feminist author and activist bell hooks dies at 69
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement