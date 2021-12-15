Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after restoration

On Dec. 15, 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after restoration
Honor guards in historical costumes pass by the Leaning Tower of Pisa on December 15, 2001, after the tower's re-opening to the public. File Photo by Franco Silvi/EPA/ANSA

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1791, the Bill of Rights, comprising the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, took effect.

Advertisement

In 1890, Sioux Indian leader Sitting Bull was killed in a skirmish with U.S. soldiers along the Grand River in South Dakota.

In 1939, the film version of Gone with the Wind premiered in Atlanta.

In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur ordered an end to state Shintoism in Japan, a key belief of which was that the emperor was a divine being. Because the U.S. government supported freedom of religion, though, it did not place an outright ban on the religion.

In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi SS officer regarded as the architect of the World War II Holocaust, was condemned to death by an Israeli war crimes tribunal.

File Photo courtesy of the National Photo Collection of Israel

In 1973, John Paul Getty III is found alive at a gas station outside of Naples, Italy, more than four months after he was kidnapped.

Advertisement

In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness.

In 1990, in a landmark right-to-die case, a Missouri judge cleared the way for the parents of Nancy Cruzan to remove their daughter from life-support systems.

In 1992, Salvadorans celebrated the formal end to their country's 12-year civil war.

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major and Irish Prime Minister Albert Reynolds issued a "framework for lasting peace" in Northern Ireland.

In 1997, 85 people were killed in the crash of a Tajik Airlines charter jetliner in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.

In 2011, the United States formally ended its long military mission in Iraq in a solemn ceremony at Baghdad's international airport. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta declared the war was over. It had begun in 2003.

File Photo by Dale Greer/U.S. Air Force

In 2014, Man Haron Monis took 18 people hostage inside a Lindt Cafe in Sydney, Australia. The standoff, which lasted 16 hours, finally ended when police raided the cafe the next morning. Monis and two hostages died in the ordeal.

Advertisement

In 2017, 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was recorded slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier in the West Bank after forces shot her younger cousin the head for throwing rocks. She was arrested days later and sentenced to eight months in prison.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Latest Headlines

Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, which took the brunt of a number of tornadoes in the Midwest last weekend that left a wave of destruction and killed dozens.
Hundreds rescued after fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre tower
World News // 38 minutes ago
Hundreds rescued after fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre tower
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- More than 100 people were rescued from the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the tower, and more than a dozen were treated for injuries.
Airline CEOs to testify in Senate on COVID-19 impact, federal relief aid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Airline CEOs to testify in Senate on COVID-19 impact, federal relief aid
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of several major American airlines will testify before Congress on Wednesday to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry and how they have used federal aid to mitigate the damage.
Storm brings rain and wintery conditions to California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Storm brings rain and wintery conditions to California
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A sweeping storm system is dousing California with torrents of rain fall and bringing winter conditions to other parts of the state.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
Top News // 5 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
On Dec. 15, 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.
Report: COVID-19 vaccines averted millions of deaths, hospitalizations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: COVID-19 vaccines averted millions of deaths, hospitalizations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- As deaths from COVID-19 rose above 800,000 on Tuesday, a new report has concluded the number could have been far worse without vaccinations.
New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants to keep their housing and evicted those that resisted his advances.
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak on Tuesday temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in an effort to avoid having to cut services.
PM Boris Johnson passes new COVID-19 measures, triggering party fracture
World News // 9 hours ago
PM Boris Johnson passes new COVID-19 measures, triggering party fracture
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shepherded a package of new COVID-19 measures through Parliament Tuesday evening, but at the cost of rankling a large swath of his own party.
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United States reported more than 800,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement