Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: President Obama accepts Nobel Peace Prize

On Dec. 10, 2009, President Barack Obama accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, urging attendees to reach for the world "as it ought to be."

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: President Obama accepts Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Committee Chairman Thorbjorn Jagland (L) presents U.S. President Barack Obama with the Nobel Peace Prize medal and diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Raadhuset Main Hall at Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2009. File Photo by Pete Souza/The White House | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1768, Encyclopedia Britannica was first published.

Advertisement

In 1817, Mississippi joined the United States as the 20th state.

In 1869, the Territory of Wyoming granted women the right to vote.

In 1898, Spain signed a treaty officially ending the Spanish-American War. It gave Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines to the United States.

In 1901, the Nobel Prizes were first awarded in Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden.

In 1906, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt became the first American to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photo courtesy the Museum of Photography at the University of California

In 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson. His brother succeeded to the throne as King George VI.

In 1941, Japanese troops landed on northern Luzon in the Philippines in the early days of World War II.

In 1950, U.S. diplomat Ralph Joseph Bunche received the Nobel Peace Prize for his peace mediation during the first Arab-Israeli war. He was the first African American to win the award.

Advertisement

In 1984, the National Science Foundation reported the discovery of the first planet outside the solar system -- 21 million light-years from Earth.

In 1990, communists won a major victory in the first postwar multiparty elections in the Yugoslavian republics of Serbia and Montenegro.

In 2006, Gen. Augusto Pinochet, the former president of Chile who seized power in a bloody 1973 coup and ruled the nation for 17 years, died at the age of 91.

File Photo by Cristobal Arjona/UPI

In 2009, President Barack Obama accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, urging attendees to reach for the world "as it ought to be."

In 2010, Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, represented by a portrait and an empty chair, was honored during the Nobel presentations in Oslo, Norway. Liu was in a northeastern China prison serving an 11-year sentence for subversion and his family was forbidden from attending the ceremony.

In 2013, Mary Barra became CEO of General Motors, the first woman to head a major automotive company.

Advertisement

In 2019, a gun battle at a Jersey City, N.J., bodega left six people dead, including a police officer and two suspects.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Obama wins 2009 Nobel Peace Prize UPI Archives: Peace prize a call to action, Obama says

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
On Dec. 10, 2009, President Barack Obama accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, urging attendees to reach for the world "as it ought to be."
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 53 people dead as tractor-trailer overturns in Mexico crash
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico said at least 53 people died when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck and overturned in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.
New York City Council grants noncitizens right to vote in local elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York City Council grants noncitizens right to vote in local elections
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York City Council on Thursday voted to grant noncitizens the right to vote in local elections, becoming the largest U.S. municipality to do so.
Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden opened the long-awaited, U.S. organized Summit for Democracy at the White House on Thursday -- a virtual event that will include more than 100 countries to fight corruption and defend human rights.
Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday sent a bill allowing Congress to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote to President Joe Biden's desk, as the United States faces the risk of defaulting on its debt by next week.
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. military ended its combat mission in Iraq, moving the 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq to an advisory role.
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas judge on Thursday ruled that the state's controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the Texas Constitution, saying it should not be enforced in court.
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden offered his support to Kiev on Thursday during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid worries of Russian aggression toward the Eastern European nation, the White House said
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole was remembered Thursday as a war hero and statesman during a tribute at the U.S. Capitol before lying in state beneath the Rotunda.
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday found actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges for lying to police and staging a hate crime attack against himself in 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement