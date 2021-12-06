Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 8, 2018 at 5:11 PM

On This Day: Altamont free concert held in California

On Dec. 6, 1969, the Altamont Speedway Free Festival was held in Northern California.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Altamont free concert held in California
A crowd of rock fans, estimated at 300,000 to 500,000, gathered at Altamont Speedway for a rock concert by the Rolling Stones and other musical groups on December 6, 1969. UPI File Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, abolishing slavery in the United States.

Advertisement

In 1877, The Washington Post published its first edition.

In 1907, in West Virginia's Marion County, an explosion in a network of mines owned by the Fairmont Coal Co. in Monongah killed 361 coal miners. It was the worst mining disaster in U.S. history.

In 1917, more than 1,900 people died in an explosion when a Belgian relief ship and a French munitions vessel collided in the harbor at Halifax, Nova Scotia.

In 1922, the Irish Free State, forerunner of the modern Republic of Ireland, was officially proclaimed.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1933, following the repeal of Prohibition, Americans crowded into liquor stores, bars and cafes to buy their first legal alcoholic beverages in 13 years.

In 1941, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent a message to Japanese Emperor Hirohito expressing hope that gathering war clouds would be dispelled. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor the next day.

Advertisement

In 1969, the Altamont Speedway Free Festival was held in Northern California. The counterculture rock concert is best remembered for a number of violence incidents and accidents that left four people dead and dozens injured. The Rolling Stones, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Jefferson Airplane performed.

In 1973, Gerald Ford was confirmed as vice president under Richard Nixon, replacing Spiro Agnew, who had resigned in the face of income tax-evasion charges.

In 1975, the U.S. Senate authorized a $2.3 billion emergency loan to save New York City from bankruptcy.

In 1995, Michael Jackson was hospitalized after collapsing on stage while rehearsing for an HBO special. Paramedics said he had low blood pressure.

Michael Jackson rehearses with French mime Marcel Marceau on December 4 at the Beacon Theater for an upcoming HBO cable special. Jackson was rushed to a New York Hospital suffering from low blood pressure while rehearsing December 6. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2005, an Iranian military aircraft hit a 10-story residential building in Tehran and exploded shortly after takeoff, killing at least 128 people.

Advertisement

In 2017, President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced plans to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv. Palestinians and Muslims nations criticized the move because if a Palestinian nation is ever recognized, it would use East Jerusalem as a capital.

In 2018, scientists announced the discovery of one of the earliest and most primitive strains of bacteria responsible for pneumonic plague in the bones of a 20-year-old woman from the Neolithic period in modern-day Sweden.

File Photo by Karl-Göran Sjögren/University of Gothenburg

Read More

UPI Archives: Death, debris in Altamont wake

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Top News // 50 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
On Dec. 6, 1969, the Altamont Speedway Free Festival was held in Northern California.
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 14 dead after Mount Semeru volcano eruption in Indonesia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Officials in Indonesia on Sunday said that at least 14 people have been killed and 56 more have been injured after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted.
Developing storm may bring breath of winter to Northeast
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Developing storm may bring breath of winter to Northeast
AccuWeather forecasters are intently tracking a developing storm that could potentially bring a wintry mix to parts of Northeast and steady rainfall along Eastern Seaboard as the second week of December gets underway.
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
World News // 10 hours ago
Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said progress on immigration is "terribly absent" as he visited a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday.
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Ten passengers and crew members aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested positive for coronavirus though they weren't displaying symptoms, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
World News // 11 hours ago
Denmark, Britain head surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Twelve days after the first COVID-19 Omicron case was reported in South Africa, the variant has spread to around 42 countries but no fatalities with Britain and Denmark hotspots.
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CDC director: Omicron cases 'likely to rise' as variant detected in 16 states
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned Sunday that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are "likely to rise" as they have been detected in at least 16 states.
Oxford High district requests independent investigation into shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oxford High district requests independent investigation into shooting
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Oxford Community Schools district Superintendent Tim Thorne has requested an independent investigation of the deadly shooting allegedly carried out by 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley on Nov. 30.
Bob Dole, ex-Kansas senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bob Dole, ex-Kansas senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Bob Dole, a longtime Kansas senator and Republican presidential and vice presidential candidate died in his sleep at the age of 98 on Sunday.
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
World News // 18 hours ago
Five dead when Myanmar army vehicle rams into protesters
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Five anti-junta protesters in Myanmar died when a military vehicle rammed into them on Sunday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Study: Omicron may share genetic code with common cold coronavirus
Texas police officer killed in grocery store parking lot shooting
Texas police officer killed in grocery store parking lot shooting
WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
WWII 'Band of Brothers' officer Edward Shames dead at 99
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Next storm to drop rapidly accumulating snow close to Seattle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement