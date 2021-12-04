Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Italian jury convicts Amanda Knox of murder

On Dec. 4, 2009, an Italian jury found U.S. exchange student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Italian jury convicts Amanda Knox of murder
Amanda Knox appears during a news conference held at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on October 4, 2011. On December 4, 2009, an Italian jury found Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1881, the Los Angeles Times published its first edition.

Advertisement

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Europe. He lead the U.S. delegation to a peace conference ending World War I.

In 1942, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered liquidation of the Works Projects Administration, created during the Great Depression to provide work for the unemployed. The WPA was originally called the Works Progress Administration.

In 1954, the first Burger King fast-food restaurant opened -- in Miami.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1969, Chicago police killed two members of the Black Panthers -- Mark Clark and Fred Hampton -- in what officials described as a gun fight. An investigation later determined police falsified their report and fired about 100 bullets compared to one from the two men. All charges against the police were dismissed.

In 1971, India joined East Pakistan in its war for independence from West Pakistan. East Pakistan became the republic of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In 1991, American Terry Anderson was freed by his pro-Iranian captors after six years.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops into Somalia.

In 1997, health officials in Europe voted to ban most forms of advertising of tobacco beginning in four to five years.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 2006, John Bolton resigned as U.S. envoy to the United Nations. He had been a harsh critic of U.N. bureaucracy.

In 2009, an Italian jury found U.S. exchange student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011.

In 2012, Newark, N.J., Mayor Cory Booker, responding to a challenge to survive on food stamps, began a week of spending less than $5 a day on food -- posting his grocery receipts on Facebook and Twitter. "This is hard," said Booker, who became a U.S. senator in 2013.

In 2019, a Gambian-based boat carrying about 150 migrants heading for the Canary Islands sank as it approached Mauritania, killing at least 58 people.

Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Amanda Knox, exonerated of murder, returns to Italy UPI Archives: EU court orders Italy to pay Amanda Knox damages

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
On Dec. 4, 2009, an Italian jury found U.S. exchange student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate.
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bump stock ban remains intact as U.S appeals court deadlocks
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S appeals court ruling, which ended in deadlock Friday, left intact a "bump stock" ban that went into place during the Trump-era.
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The parents of the Michigan teenager accused of killing four classmates in a mass shooting have been criminally charged and police were searching for them Friday, authorities said.
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Booster shots likely will offer cross protection against a "wide range" of COVID-19 variants, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news conference Friday.
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill on Friday, avoiding the threat of a federal shutdown.
U.S. could be weeks away from hitting debt limit, report shows
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. could be weeks away from hitting debt limit, report shows
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States could be weeks away from the debt limit "X date," when the government will no longer be able to pay its bills, a report from the Bipartisan Policy Center said Friday.
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said Friday that a graduate college student and a tourist were stabbed in New York City at two different locations, but likely by the same attacker in what appear to be random attacks.
Trial of ex-cop Kimberly Potter in death of Daunte Wright gets final jurors
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trial of ex-cop Kimberly Potter in death of Daunte Wright gets final jurors
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The jury for the trial of former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kimberly Potter, who faces manslaughter charges for shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright, was completed Friday with the naming of two alternates.
Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- When it comes to having too much to drink, no country does it more often than Australia, according to this year's Global Drug Survey.
725,000 U.S. Hondas recalled for defective hood latch
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
725,000 U.S. Hondas recalled for defective hood latch
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Honda recalled nearly 789,000 SUVs and pickup trucks internationally for hoods that may open while driving.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
GSK says antibody cocktail appears to be effective against Omicron variant
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement