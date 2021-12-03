Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. military opens all combat roles to women

On Dec. 3, 2015, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced all combat roles in the U.S. armed forces would be opened to women.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: U.S. military opens all combat roles to women
Graduating Midshipman Judith Cho (L) congratulates classmate Michaela Connally after she took the oath of office during the 2016 graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on May 27, 2016. On December 3, 2015, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced all combat roles in the U.S. armed forces would be opened to women. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state in the United States.

Advertisement

In 1833, Oberlin College in Ohio, the first truly coeducational college in the United States, opened with an enrollment of 29 men and 15 women.

In 1929, the Ford Motor Co. raised the pay of its employees from $6 to $7 a day despite the collapse of the U.S. stock market.

In 1967, Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first successful heart transplant at Cape Town, South Africa.

In 1984, poison gas leaked at a Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, India, in the world's worst chemical disaster. Death toll estimates varied widely. Government officials said about 3,000 people died shortly after the leak and many thousands more in the months and years ahead.

UPI File Photo

In 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev declared the Cold War over during a summit in Malta. Some historians believe the Cold War didn't end until 1991, though, when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Advertisement

In 1992, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to authorize sending a U.S.-led multinational force to Somalia.

In 1997, delegates from 131 countries met in Canada to sign the Convention on the Prohibition, Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines.

In 2006, Hugo Chavez, an outspoken critic of U.S. President George W. Bush and U.S. foreign policy, was re-elected for a third term as president of Venezuela.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

In 2009, Comcast, the largest cable operator in the United States, bought 51 percent of NBC Universal from General Electric for $13.75 billion.

In 2013, a federal judge ruled that Detroit was eligible for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

In 2015, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced all combat roles in the U.S. armed forces would be opened to women.

In 2017, astronauts on the International Space Station held the first pizza party in space.

In 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris withdrew from the 2020 race, citing a lack of campaign funds. She was ultimately elected as vice president in the race.

Advertisement

File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Pentagon to crowdsource input on improving diversity, inclusion UPI Archives: Air Force will allow women to wear pants with mess dress uniform

Latest Headlines

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
On Dec. 3, 2015, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced all combat roles in the U.S. armed forces would be opened to women.
Biden expresses hope for future during National Christmas Tree lighting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden expresses hope for future during National Christmas Tree lighting
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed hope for the future Thursday night as he participated in the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for nonpublic school employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for nonpublic school employees
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- New York City on Thursday mandated that all workers at yeshivas, Catholic schools and other private schools must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 20.
Senators unveil Iran sanctions bill following kidnapping plot on U.S. soil
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators unveil Iran sanctions bill following kidnapping plot on U.S. soil
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Pat Toomey on Thursday unveiled bipartisan legislation to impose mandatory sanctions against Iranian agents behind efforts to silence dissidents at home and abroad.
U.S., EU hold high-level meeting on countering China
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., EU hold high-level meeting on countering China
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union held their second high-level meeting concerning China as the two sides attempt to foster a united policy to confront and work with the Asian nation amid growing tensions.
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia adopts Magnitsky-style sanctions regime
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Australia on Thursday adopted a new targeted sanctions regime similar to that of the United States, arming the island nation with the ability to punish international human rights abusers, cybercriminals and corrupt offic
Epstein employee: Maxwell told him to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Epstein employee: Maxwell told him to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Juan Aless, the former manager of Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach, Fla., home, said Ghislaine Maxwell gave him detailed instructions including to "see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing" about their actions in the house.
Stolen trailer full of holiday gifts for Chicago kids found empty
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stolen trailer full of holiday gifts for Chicago kids found empty
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A stolen shipping container filled with donated gifts for 2,500 needy Chicago children was found Thursday, but its cargo of holiday cheer was gone, charity organizers said.
U.S. and allies hit Belarus with new sanctions over human rights abuses
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. and allies hit Belarus with new sanctions over human rights abuses
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States joined Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union on Thursday, enacting new sanctions against Belarus over ongoing human rights abuses and inhumane exploitation of vulnerable people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement