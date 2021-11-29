Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Natalie Wood dies on boat trip

On Nov. 29, 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Natalie Wood dies on boat trip
On November 29, 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif. UPI File Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated a hand-cranked phonograph that recorded sound on grooved metal cylinders. Edison shouted verses of "Mary Had a Little Lamb" into the machine, which played back his voice.

Advertisement

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played. Navy won 24-0.

In 1929, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Byrd and three crewmen became the first people to fly over the South Pole.

In 1935, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger published his famous thought experiment dubbed "Schrödinger's cat," to illustrate a paradox of quantum mechanics.

In 1947, despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

In 1963, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John Kennedy.

In 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

In 1986, movie icon Cary Grant died of a stroke at the age of 82.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1989, Romanian Olympic gymnastic hero Nadia Comaneci fled to Hungary. She eventually reached the United States.

In 1990, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution authorizing "all necessary means," including military force, against Iraq if it didn't withdraw from Kuwait by Jan. 15, 1991.

In 1991, a dust storm in Coalinga, Calif., triggered a massive pileup by more than 250 vehicles on Interstate 5, killing 15 people and injuring more than 100.

In 1994, voters in Norway rejected a proposal to join the European Union.

In 2001, George Harrison, lead guitarist of the Beatles, died of cancer. He was 58.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was sentenced to four years in prison for an involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Michael Jackson. He was released on parole Oct. 28, 2013.

In 2012, the United Nations voted 138-9, with 31 abstentions, to give Palestinians non-member observer status.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden announced an all-female White House senior communications team, including Jen Psaki, Kate Bedingfield and Pili Tobar.

Advertisement

File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Natalie Wood laid to rest UPI Archives: Natalie Wood's estate estimated in the millions

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
Top News // 28 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
On Nov. 29, 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.
Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday removed himself from consideration as a potential candidate for governor after months of toying with a campaign.
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The world is bracing for the effects of a worrisome new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, with banning travel from South Africa, where is was first detected, including Israel banning all foreign visitors.
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense on Sunday over redactions he was told to make in his forthcoming memoir about working within the Trump administration.
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
World News // 5 hours ago
Canada confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Health officials in Ontario on Sunday confirmed two cases of the spreading virus.
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant may evade forms of immune protection against the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters were working to contain a 180-acre fire in North Carolina's Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday that is likely to force the park to close for the remainder of the week.
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Phil Saviano, an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, died at the age of 69 Sunday following a battle with cancer.
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday following a private two-year battle with cancer.
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
World News // 18 hours ago
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Study and Peru's National Seismology Center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Peru
Crowds swarm retailers, stealing merchandise on Black Friday
Crowds swarm retailers, stealing merchandise on Black Friday
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Canadian man missing after Cowboys game died in car crash, family says
Canadian man missing after Cowboys game died in car crash, family says
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement