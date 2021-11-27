Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 27, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Pope Paul VI escapes assassination attempt

On Nov. 27, 1970, a man with a knife attempted to injure Pope Paul VI at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Pope Paul VI escapes assassination attempt
Msgr. Pasquale Macci (C), private secretary to Pope Paul VI, pushes away a crew-cut, cassock-clad man (R) trying to attack the pope with a knife at the airport in Manila, Philippines, shortly after the Pope’s arrival on November 27, 1970. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1901, the U.S. War Department authorized creation of the Army War College to instruct commissioned officers. It was built in Leavenworth, Kan.

Advertisement

In 1924, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York.

In 1940, two months after Gen. Ion Antonescu seized power in Romania and forced King Carol II to abdicate, more than 60 aides of the exiled king, including Nicolae Iorga, a former minister and acclaimed historian, were executed.

File Photo courtesy the Germany Federal Archive

In 1970, a man with a knife attempted to injure Pope Paul VI at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

In 1978, a disgruntled former San Francisco official shot and killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay official elected in California.

In 1989, Virginia certified Douglas Wilder as the first elected U.S. African-American governor by a margin of 0.38 percent of the vote.

In 1992, a fire destroyed parts of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, threatening the famous Lipizzaner stallions.

Advertisement

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush arrived in Iraq under the cover of darkness in a surprise visit to U.S. forces in Baghdad. The president mingled with troops gathered in a hangar for Thanksgiving dinner and joined the serving line, dishing out corn and sweet potatoes. Bush's 2 1/2 hour stay marked the first time a U.S. president traveled to Iraq.

File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

In 2020, prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran.

File Photo courtesy of Iranian Defense Ministry

Read More

UPI Archives: Pope Paul VI dead UPI Archives: The pope: a familiar target

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
On Nov. 27, 1970, a man with a knife attempted to injure Pope Paul VI at Manila Airport in the Philippines.
Multiple storms to keep flood risk high in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Multiple storms to keep flood risk high in Pacific Northwest
After months of heat waves and drought, weather in the Pacific Northwest has flipped completely to flooding rain and gusty storms.
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
World News // 7 hours ago
Ex-chief of Brazil's Olympics committee sentenced to 30 years for vote-buying
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for helping to operate a vote-buying scheme.
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
World News // 7 hours ago
Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'
Charter airplane operator Hi Fly successfully landed an Airbus A340 on the frozen landscape of Antarctica for the first time.
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration calls for overhaul of oil, gas leasing on federal lands
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration says programs that allow oil and gas production on federal lands short-changes taxpayers and the environment while rewarding speculators at the expense of consumers.
10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
10-year-old among six injured in Durham, N.C., mall shooting
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Durham, N.C., shopping mall left six people injured, three with gunshot wounds, Friday, police said.
Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Charles Moose, police chief at center of response to D.C. sniper attacks, dead at 68
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Charles Moose, who led the Montgomery County police as snipers terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in 2002, died on Thanksgiving Day.
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
World News // 9 hours ago
Vaccine companies testing efficacy against COVID-19 Omicron variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical companies announced plans Friday to test their COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy against the newly designated Omicron variant of the virus.
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip.
Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- News of a new and more dangerous strain of the coronavirus sent the stock market reeling Friday, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted the kind of losses they have not seen in months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field
NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time
NYC ready to light up Rockefeller Christmas tree, which comes from Maryland for 1st time
Ore., N.J. pushing for electric big rigs, but it will take infrastructure
Ore., N.J. pushing for electric big rigs, but it will take infrastructure
CDC warns of rising flu infection rates among young people
CDC warns of rising flu infection rates among young people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement