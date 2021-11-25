Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 25, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. ground troops arrive in Afghanistan

On. Nov. 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: U.S. ground troops arrive in Afghanistan
On November 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country. File Photo by Johnny Bivera/Navy | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In 1952, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap opened in London. It became the world's longest-running play.

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

UPI File Photo

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered the national highway speed limit cut from 70 mph to 55 mph to save lives and gasoline.

In 1986, U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter and the firing of Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North in the aftermath of the secret, illegal Iran arms sale.

Advertisement

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 1990, the floating Lacey V. Murrow Bridge sank during a Thanksgiving storm in Washington state. The bridge was under construction at the time and there were no injuries or deaths.

In 1992, the Czechoslovakian Parliament voted to dissolve the country at the end of the year into separate Czech and Slovak states.

In 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

In 2018, firefighters brought the Camp Fire under 100 percent containment. The blaze was the most deadly in California's history.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Read More

Pentagon: Afghanistan evacuation completed, officially ending 20-year war UPI Archives: U.N. backs peace force for Afghanistan

Latest Headlines

WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
World News // 16 minutes ago
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said it is concerned about people inoculated against COVID-19 developing a false sense of security as the pandemic surges in Europe.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Top News // 18 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
On. Nov. 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.
Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
World News // 1 hour ago
Sweden's first woman prime minister resigns within hours of appointment
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Sweden's first woman prime minster resigned within hours of being appointed the leader of the Scandinavian country after her party's budget proposal failed to gain approval.
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. approves construction of major wind farm for Rhode Island
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it has approved construction of a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island that will supply tens of thousands of New York Homes with power.
Feds deploy 2 medical teams to Michigan amid spiking COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Feds deploy 2 medical teams to Michigan amid spiking COVID-19 cases
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Health officials said the federal government has deployed two teams of additional medical staff to Michigan hospitals as medical facilities in the state face capacity stresses due to a spike in COVID-19 patients.
Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians
World News // 4 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Houthi rebels 'indiscriminately' fired on Yemen civilians
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said that Houthi rebels have "indiscriminately" fired on populated areas of Yemen, killing and displacing civilians.
Polyp removed from Biden's colon is 'benign,' says White House physician
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Polyp removed from Biden's colon is 'benign,' says White House physician
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week during a colonoscopy has been diagnosed as benign, the physician to the president said.
CDC warns of rising flu infection rates among young people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC warns of rising flu infection rates among young people
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned of an increase of influenza cases in recent weeks with 90% of cases among children and adults aged 5-24.
AG Merrick Garland directs prosecutors to prioritize air travel assault cases
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AG Merrick Garland directs prosecutors to prioritize air travel assault cases
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize prosecuting federal crimes involving violence and outbursts on commercial flights.
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- James Beeks, a Broadway actor, was arrested by authorities for allegedly marching on the Capitol with the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 after he was identified by a Michael Jackson world tour jacket he wore during the riots.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
La Niña expected to shape conditions at U.S. ski resorts for 2021-22 season
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
U.S. draws anger from China for inviting Taiwan to democracy summit next month
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement