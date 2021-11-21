Advertisement
Nov. 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Rebecca Latimer Felton becomes first female U.S. senator

On Nov. 21, 1922, Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States senator. Her appointment was of a temporary nature, as she served just 24 hours.

By UPI Staff
Sen. Rebecca Felton of Georgia is pictured at her desk in Washington, D.C. On October 3, 1922, Mrs. Felton was chosen to fill the seat left vacant following the premature death of Sen. Thomas E. Watson, becoming the first woman to serve in the United States Senate. She was sworn in on November 21, 1922, and served 24 hours. Photo by National Photo Company/Library of Congress/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, in Paris, Jean de Rozier and the Marquis d'Arlandes made the first free-flight ascent in a balloon.

In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.

In 1916, the HMHS Britannic, originally built as a passenger liner and later pressed into service as a hospital ship during World War I, was sunk by a naval mine. Thirty people died and 1,035 survived.

In 1938, Nazi forces occupied western Czechoslovakia and declared its people German citizens.

In 1974, the U.S. Congress passed the Freedom of Information Act over President Gerald Ford's veto.

In 1985, Jonathan Jay Pollard, a civilian U.S. Navy intelligence analyst and Jewish American, was arrested on charges of illegally passing classified U.S. security information about Arab nations to Israel. Pollard, sentenced to life in prison, was released on November 20, 2016.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush signed the Civil Rights Act of 1991, making it easier for workers to sue in job discrimination cases.

In 2003, U.S. House of Representatives and Senate conferees finished the final version of an approximately $400 billion, 1,000-page bill that would create prescription drug coverage for 42 million Americans on Medicare.

In 2005, General Motors Corp., the world's biggest carmaker, announced it was cutting its payroll by 30,000 employees and would be shutting down all or parts of a dozen plants.

In 2006, Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki announced a restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria after 24 years of strained relations.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2012, a cease-fire was announced after eight days of fighting that officials said killed about 130 Palestinians and six Israelis. Hundreds of people were injured. Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak said he held Hamas responsible to keep the truce.

In 2013, the U.S. Senate made a historic rules change that weakened the power of the filibuster, which opposition parties have used to slow or derail presidential nominations. The change cut the number of votes needed for approval of executive and most judicial nominees from 60 votes to 51. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid of Nevada said the action was taken because Americans "believe the Senate is broken -- and I believe they are right."

In 2019, Tesla Motors showed off its electric Cybertruck, a radically styled pickup with "unbreakable" windows, which shattered during the unveiling.

File Photo courtesy Tesla

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
