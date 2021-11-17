Trending
Nov. 17, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: National Rifle Association founded

On Nov. 17, 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills through the organization of rifle clubs across the country.

By UPI Staff
1/5
A convention attendee inspects a gun on the floor of the exhibition hall at the 147th National Rifle Association Annual Meetings and Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on May 5, 2018. The NRA was founded November 17, 1871. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1558, the Elizabethan Age begins when Britain's Queen Elizabeth I ascended to the throne upon her half-sister, Queen Mary's death.

In 1800, the U.S. Congress convened at the Capitol in Washington for the first time.

In 1869, the Suez Canal in Egypt was opened, linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

File Photo by Jim Hampshire/U.S. Navy

In 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills through the organization of rifle clubs across the country.

In 1903, the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two factions: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority"), led by Vladimir Lenin, and the Mensheviks (Russian for "minority"), led by Julius Martov. The Bolsheviks would eventually morph into the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 1968, NBC angered football fans across the United States when it pre-empted the final minute of an Oakland Raiders-New York Jets game to air children's movie Heidi. Viewers jammed the phone lines at telephone companies, the network and local police to vent their frustrations.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal.

In 1989, Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution began following the put down of a student demonstration by riot police. A larger uprising against the country's communist government succeeded on Dec. 29, ending 41 years of Communist rule.

In 1993, by a vote of 234-200, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI

In 2006, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved marketing of silicone gel-filled breast implants, ending a 14-year moratorium on them.

In 2018, a U.S. search team found a missing Argentine naval submarine a year after it vanished with 44 crew members aboard.

