Nov. 15, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: League of Nations assembles for first time

On Nov. 15, 1920, the first assembly of the League of Nations was called to order in Geneva, Switzerland. The league dissolved after 1946 and was replaced by the United Nations.

By UPI Staff
1/5
The official opening of the League of Nations takes place on November 15, 1920, in Geneva, Switzerland. File Photo courtesy United Nations

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1791, Georgetown University, in what is now Washington, D.C., opened as the first Roman Catholic college in the United States.

In 1864, Union General William Tecumseh Sherman's March to the Sea begins with the burning of Atlanta.

File Photo by Library of Congress

In 1920, the first assembly of the League of Nations was called to order in Geneva, Switzerland. The league dissolved after 1946 and was replaced by the United Nations.

In 1926, the NBC radio network made its debut. NBC sold the network to Westwood one in 1987.

In 1943, Heinrich Himmler ordered that Romany be placed in Nazi concentration camps. Up to 500,000 Romany died during the Holocaust.

In 1969, more than 500,000 people demonstrated in Washington against the Vietnam War.

In 1984, 5-week-old Baby Fae died after her body rejected the baboon heart she had lived with for 20 days at California's Loma Linda University Medical Center.

In 1987, 27 people were killed in the crash of Continental Airlines Flight 1713, a DC-9 jet taking off from Denver in a snowstorm.

In 2004, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell submitted his resignation.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2007, Cyclone Sidr, with winds of more than 150 mph, slammed into the southwestern Bangladesh coast, killing more than 3,400 people. Tens of thousands were injured and 1 million people were homeless.

In 2010, a five-story building, in New Delhi that housed migrant workers collapsed killing at least 58 people, with 65 others hurt and many more feared buried in debris.

In 2017, Leonardo's da Vinci's Salvator Mundi sold for a world-record $450 million in a Christie's New York auction.

In 2020, SpaceX and NASA made history as four astronauts launched to the International Space Station, the first via a Falcon 9 rocket.

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

UPI Archives: Germany withdraws from League of Nations, disarmament pact UPI Archives: Japan stuns world, withdraws from league

