On This Day: Harding dedicates Tomb of the Unknowns

President Warren Harding presides over the burial of an unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 1921. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history: In 1831, Nat Turner, who led fellow slaves on a bloody uprising in Virginia, was hanged. Turner, an educated minister, believed he was chosen by God to lead people out of slavery. Advertisement

In 1889, Washington was admitted to the union as the 42nd state.

In 1918, World War I ended with the signing of the Armistice of November 11, 1918, in a railroad car in a forest in France.

In 1921, U.S. President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. It is commonly called the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Many countries have similarly named memorials.

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

In 1938, Kate Smith first performed "God Bless America" on her weekly radio show. The song had been written for her by Irving Berlin. Smith, whose song helped sell millions of dollars in war bombs, received the Medal of Freedom in 1982.

In 1982, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off on the first commercial space mission.

In 1987, U.S. President Ronald Reagan nominated Judge Anthony Kennedy to the U.S. Supreme Court after Judge Douglas Ginsburg withdrew his nomination and Judge Robert Bork was rejected by the Senate. Kennedy joined the court in February 1988.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 1989, an estimated 1 million East Germans poured into reopened West Germany for a day of celebration, visiting and shopping. Most returned home.

In 1992, the Church of England broke the tradition of a male-only clergy when it voted to allow the ordination of women as priests.

In 2000, a fire on a cable car taking skiers up an Austrian mountain caught fire, killing 155 people. Twelve people survived the Kaprun disaster, which happened while the car was inside a tunnel.

In 2004, Yasser Arafat, the longtime Palestinian leader whose career ranged from terrorist to diplomat, a key figure in the forever smoldering Middle East, died in a Paris hospital after several days in a coma. He was 75.

In 2005, Harvard-educated Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, dubbed the "Iron Lady," claimed electoral victory and became the first woman president of Liberia.

In 2019, the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland declared states of emergency as deadly wildfires ripped through the country. The 2019-20 bushfire season burned 46 million acres, destroyed more than 9,300 buildings and caused nearly 500 deaths.

In 2020, all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers resigned together to protest a new law by China that allowed for the removal of "unpatriotic" sitting legislators.